STOCKHOLM, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivir AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: MVIR) today announces that the company will present at the Redeye Orphan Drugs Conference on April 27, 2022. CEO Jens Lindberg will present at 15.15 CET.
The presentation is live broadcasted and can be followed at;
https://www.redeye.se/events/825140/redeye-theme-orphan-drugs
For additional information, please contact:
Magnus Christensen, CFO
Telephone: +46 8 5468 3100
E-mail: magnus.christensen@medivir.com
Medivir in brief
Medivir develops innovative drugs with a focus on cancer where the unmet medical needs are high. The drug candidates are directed toward indication areas where available therapies are limited or missing and there are great opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Medivir is focusing on the development of fostroxacitabine bralpamide (fostrox), a pro-drug designed to selectively treat liver cancer cells and to minimize side effects. Collaborations and partnerships are important parts of Medivir's business model, and the drug development is conducted either by Medivir or in partnership. Birinapant, a SMAC mimetic, is exclusively outlicensed to IGM Biosciences IGMS to be developed in combination with IGM-antibodies for the treatment of solid tumors. Medivir's share MVIR is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. www.medivir.com.
This information was brought to you by Cision
https://news.cision.com/medivir/r/medivir-to-present-at-the-redeye-orphan-drugs-conference,c3552483
The following files are available for download:
Press release (PDF)
SOURCE Medivir
