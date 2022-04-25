Portable Oxygen Concentrator Market Description and Market Dynamics 2022: An Analysis of Exercise Intolerance

DUBLIN, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oxygen Long Term COVID-19 Treatments Address Pulmonary Arterial Vascular Degeneration: Treatment with Portable Oxygen Concentrators" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Exercise intolerance is responsive to intermittent supplemental oxygen. Oxygen treatments represent next generation automation of helping people who are challenged by exercise. The oxygen market has a CAGR of 17.4%.
Exercise intolerance is a side effect of long term COVID, often a diagnosis for those who have unusual fatigue who have been tested by a physician and determined to have no verifiable signs of disease, yet they are still disabled. The problem is frequently a lack of oxygen that impacts the blood flow between organs, between the heart and the lungs.
Until now, the diagnosis has been hard to achieve. It has been discovered that the spikes on the virus do subtle vascular damage that is only apparent when the person exercise strenuously. Mostly it appears that the subtle damage can be repaired with diet, exercise, oxygen, and good nutrition. This is expected to further stimulate oxygen markets as studies demonstrate the efficacy of various treatment regimes.
Key Topics Covered:
Exercise Intolerance - Oxygen Concentrator Executive Summary
- Long Term COVID Patients Benefit from Treatment with Intermittent Supplemental Oxygen
- Fatigue, Shortness of Breath Upon Exertion Treated with Oxygen:
- Portable Oxygen Concentrator Market Shares
- Portable Oxygen Concentrator Market Forecasts
1. Exercise Intolerance: Portable Oxygen Concentrator Market Description and Market Dynamics
1.1 Diagnosing and Treating People with Fatigue, People Who Are Challenged by Exercise
1.2 Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH), High Blood Pressure in the Lungs, Characterized by Exercise Intolerance
1.3 Oxygen Concentrator Uses
1.4 Oxygen Concentrator Insurance Coverage
1.5 Portable Oxygen Concentrator for Exercise Intolerance
2 Oxygen Long Term Treatment Market Driving Forces
2.1 Oxygen Long Term Treatment
2.2 Exercise Intolerance Cardio-Pulmonary Portable Oxygen Concentrator Market Shares:
2.3 Portable Oxygen Concentrator Forecasts
2.4 Research White Paper: Supplemental Oxygen
2.5 Stationary Oxygen Concentrators
2.6 High Flow Oxygen Concentrators
2.7 Hyperbaric Oxygen HBOT
2.8 Exercise Intolerance Equipment Market Forecasts
2.9 Worldwide Patients on Oxygen Market Forecasts, Worldwide, 2021-2028
2.10 Portable Oxygen Concentrator Prices
2.11 Portable Oxygen Concentrator Regional Market Analysis
3. Exercise Intolerance Portable Oxygen Concentrator for Heart Failure Market Dynamics
3.1 Chronic Fatigue and Long Term Covid
3.2 Portable Oxygen Concentrator
3.3 Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Recognized as a Disability Qualifying for Reimbursement
4. Types of Oxygen Systems
4.1 Oxygen Concentrator Applicable Population
4.2 Types of Oxygen Systems
4.3 Oxygen Concentrator Air Management
4.3.1 Comparison of Conventional Oxygen Concentrators and Advanced Technology Fractionators
4.4 Pressure Swing Adsorption Principles
5 Portable Oxygen Equipment Company Description
5.1 Applied Home Healthcare Equipment
5.2 Besco
5.3 Chart Industries
5.4 Drive - DeVilbiss Healthcare
5.5 First Class Medical
5.6 Foshan Keyhub Electronic Industries Co., Ltd.
5.7 Gardner Denver / Thomas Compressors
5.8 GSE
5.9 Inogen
5.10 Invacare
5.11 Jiuxin Medical
5.12 Leistung Engineering
5.13 Longfian Scitech
5.14 Merits
5.15 Nidek Medical
5.16 NTK
5.17 Precision Medical
5.18 O2 Concepts
5.19 Oxygo
5.20 Philips Healthcare
5.21 ResMed
5.22 Teijin Group
5.23 Zadro Health Solutions
5.24 Oxygen Concentrator Companies
