THE AESTHETIC SURGERY EDUCATION AND RESEARCH FOUNDATION ELECTS BRUCE VAN NATTA, MD AS ITS NEW PRESIDENT

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aesthetic Surgery Education and Research Foundation (ASERF) announced the election of Bruce Van Natta, MD, a plastic surgeon practicing in Indianapolis, IN as its new President. Dr. Van Natta is an aesthetic plastic surgeon certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery. ASERF is the philanthropic research and education arm of The Aesthetic Society . As President of ASERF, Dr. Van Natta plans to lead ASERF in its pursuit to advance aesthetic surgery through research and education.

Board certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, Dr. Bruce Van Natta has been a practicing plastic surgeon in Indianapolis for over 33 years. A graduate of DePauw University, he received his medical degree from Indiana University School of Medicine where he originally planned to become a cardiovascular surgeon. However, a chance encounter with a plastic surgeon faculty member led him to his calling. He went on to complete 5 years of general surgery residency with an additional 2.5 years in the specialty of plastic surgery.

"I am both honored and excited to help guide ASERF in its ongoing mission to promote cutting- edge advances in aesthetic medicine and surgery," said Dr. Van Natta, "ASERF has funded research that directly impacts our work as surgeons to optimize patient outcomes and promote safety. Research funded by ASERF investigating topics like Breast Implant Illness are answering critical questions for both surgeons and patients with peer-reviewed data. I encourage all Aesthetic Society members to give back to ASERF with donations to assure we can continue this important work."

Dr. Van Natta is a clinical assistant professor in the plastic surgery department of Indiana University Medical Center and travels nationwide to present on breast surgery and soft tissue support. A Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, Dr. Van Natta is a Medical Advisor for Sientra and was an active investigator in all clinical trials leading up to the re-release of silicone gel breast implants.

Dr. Van Natta has been a member of The Aesthetic Society since 1998 and has served on the ASERF Board of Directors and numerous committees including the FDA Breast Implant Hearing Task Force, Breast Implant ALCL Task Force, and many more.

Other newly named ASERF officers serving on the Executive Committee are as follows:

President-Elect: Caroline A. Glicksman, MD, MSJ

Dr. Glicksman is a board-certified plastic surgeon in New Jersey and has been in private practice in Sea Girt since 1991. She attended the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, Massachusetts, and in 1980 received a BS in microbiology and a BA in sociology. Dr. Glicksman went on to attend the State University of New York, Downstate Medical Center, receiving her MD in 1985. After completing her general surgery training at Mount Sinai Hospital in NYC, she completed her plastic surgery residency at New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center and Memorial Sloan-Kettering Hospital in 1991. She then went on to complete an additional fellowship in cosmetic surgery at the prestigious Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. In 2020, she received her Master's in Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Law from Seton Hall Law School.

Vice President: Onelio Garcia Jr., MD

Onelio Garcia Jr., MD, is a board-certified plastic surgeon who began a private practice in South Florida in 1985. He is considered a surgeon of distinction and has served the plastic surgery community for the past 30 years. Dr. Garcia also participates as part of the clinical faculty in the Division of Plastic Surgery at the University of Miami helping to train the residents in aesthetic surgery. He has published numerous articles on body contouring surgery, breast surgery and facial aesthetic surgery in the plastic surgery literature. In addition, he has authored eight chapters in body contouring and breast surgery in well-respected textbooks. He lectures frequently as invited faculty at national and international plastic surgery conferences.

Treasurer: Patricia A. McGuire, MD

Dr. McGuire is a board-certified plastic surgeon and a native St. Louisan. She attended the University of Missouri-Kansas City for undergraduate and medical school before doing a general surgery residency at Jewish Hospital- Washington University and plastic surgery at St. Louis University. Dr. McGuire specializes in breast surgery and body contouring. She lectures nationally and internationally on cosmetic breast surgery focusing on safety and has numerous publications in plastic surgery journals. Dr. McGuire is a principal investigator for the ASERF sponsored "Systemic Symptoms Biospecimen Analysis Study" the first prospective, blinded study, with control groups looking at symptoms that develop in women with implants.

Secretary: Gabriele C. Miotto, MD, MEd

Dr. Gabriele C. Miotto, MEd is an internationally recognized plastic surgeon specializing in aesthetic surgery, especially of the face, eyes, nose, and breast. She is also an expert injector of facial fillers, neuromodulators, and performs fat grafting injections for facial rejuvenation. She sees patients at her private practice in Atlanta – ME Plastic Surgery. Dr. Miotto is proudly Brazilian-American. She is fellowship-trained in aesthetic and oculoplastic (eyelid) surgery and certified by the Georgia Composite Medical Board as well as a member of the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery and Brazilian Society of Plastic Surgery. She is a "Membro Titular" of the Brazilian Society of Plastic Surgery since 2009. She is also certified by the National Board of Medical Examiners and earned a Masters' degree in Education with an emphasis on health profession education from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

ASERF works diligently each year to select the best grant applications, as well as fund directed research projects that will most greatly impact the sub-specialty of aesthetic plastic surgery. If you would like to support the mission, you may donate here: http://www.aserf.org/donor-benefits/make-a-difference . ASERF is grateful to those who have given and hopes that with continued support we will be able to further our mission for years to come.

