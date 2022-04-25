PixCell Medical Appoints Ryan Venturi as General Manager of Newly Opened U.S. Office

Venturi to Help Accelerate PixCell's Growth and Expand HemoScreen™ Distribution

Across the Americas

YOKNEAM ILLIT, Israel, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PixCell Medical, innovator of rapid hematology testing solutions at the point-of-care, announced today that Ryan Venturi has been appointed general manager of the company's U.S. subsidiary office. Venturi will help drive PixCell's commercial expansion and distribution of the company's award-winning hematology analyzer, HemoScreen™, in the Americas.

Venturi brings over a decade of health-focused strategic business development and marketing experience. He previously served as VP of Sales at Coag-Sense and as National Sales Director for Alere, acquired by Abbott. He is an experienced leader who has also assisted in the development of remote patient monitoring (RPM) capabilities for home-testing.

"Having seen the true impact of PixCell's pioneering technology, which delivers lab-accurate diagnostic information from a single finger-prick of blood within five minutes, I am excited to be joining this world-class team of experts," said Venturi. "As general manager of PixCell's U.S. branch, I look forward to facilitating the increased adoption of PixCell's HemoScreen across American markets."

PixCell's HemoScreen allows healthcare professionals to make rapid and clinically reliable decisions supported by accurate real-time data, providing CBC results as well as comprehensive abnormal cell flagging for early detection of infection and certain cancer types. Utilizing a patented, disposable cartridge preloaded with all necessary reagents, HemoScreen eliminates reagent waste and negates the need for maintenance and calibration. PixCell's goal is to increase access to and simplify CBC blood testing, the most common blood test in the world, to improve patient care and outcomes.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ryan to our team as we anticipate exponential growth in the company to match the growing interest in point-of-care diagnostic solutions," said Avishay Bransky, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of PixCell Medical. "At PixCell, we constantly strive to improve the patient experience and streamline the diagnostic process. Ryan's proven leadership abilities will undoubtedly be essential in expanding the use of HemoScreen to new markets."

PixCell Medical, an innovator of rapid hematology testing solutions at the point-of-care, has developed the only 5-part differential Complete Blood Count (CBC) analyzer that is FDA-cleared, CE-marked and TGA-approved for point-of-care use –the HemoScreen™. The portable, easy to use platform offers clinically proven lab-accurate readings of 20 standard blood count parameters within five minutes, with just one finger-prick of blood. This facilitates fast diagnostic results and data-driven disease management decisions. Leveraging a patented, disposable cartridge preloaded with all necessary reagents, the company's unique Viscoelastic Focusing technology and AI-powered machine vision, PixCell enables improved medical outcomes and patient quality of life and reduces costs for healthcare providers.

