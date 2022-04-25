PRIVCO'S Q1 TOP 50

Privco breaks down the top-performing start-ups of Q1
NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PrivCo, a New York based fintech company and leader in private market intelligence, today released its Privco Top Growth Companies Q1 ranking, a report measuring the business performance of the fastest growing startups in Q1, 2022. Categories include cyber-security, beauty/personal care, health tech, fintech, SaaS, robotics, and data analytics. All companies were ranked based on metrics including funding, market valuation, projected revenue, and growth.
REPORT HIGHLIGHTS
A lot has changed since our last PrivCo 50 ranking in Q2 of 2021. Since then, the leading company, Epic Games, has doubled its last investment round, bringing in a $2BN funding round in April of 2022. Formerly bullish public markets are undergoing a market correction, setting back IPO dates and reconfiguring valuations for private companies. Deals overall are down 25% over last year's volume during Q4. This time last year, we saw strong growth in fintech (14.2% of Q2, 2021 funding), SaaS (14.4%), and aerospace/defense (9%). So what does the data show us about 2022?
2022 GROWTH MARKETS
Since the start of the new year, we've seen continued interest in the post-pandemic demand for beauty and personal care products like Harrys and IL MAKIAGE New York. The war in Ukraine has heightened our sense of urgency toward cyber security as the new frontier of wartime defense leading to huge investments in Securonix and BlueVoyant. Overall, Q1, 2022 demonstrated a concentration of interest in e-commerce (both brands and tools), fintech, analytics, crypto, and SaaS companies.
To view the full ranking, click HERE.
"Our proprietary AI and our talented analysts produced the PrivCo 50 to mark the high water marks of Q1. The top industries –beauty and personal care products, and cyber security– continue to break barriers and set new standards for continued growth. We see exciting trends in these industries poised to capitalize on the new normal," says Basil Hamadeh, CEO of PrivCo.
About PrivCo:
PrivCo is a leading private market intelligence company offering AI assisted financial data on privately held companies with an emphasis on current revenue and growth metrics. PrivCo's proprietary data covers more than 800,000 U.S. company profiles, including 95% coverage of U.S. private companies with $10 million or more in revenue. Founded in 2009, PrivCo serves more than 100K firms, investors and financial advisors around the globe giving them the accurate, updated information they need to make the right decisions for themselves and their clients. For more information and to access the platform, please visit https://www.privco.com.
