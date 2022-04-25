Kindbody and the American Society for Reproductive Medicine Mark National Infertility Awareness Week® by Ringing the New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell

Leading Employer Fertility Benefits Provider and Nonprofit to Open the Market with a Show of Solidarity for Those Who Face Fertility and Family-Building Challenges

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindbody , a leading fertility and family-building benefits provider for employers offering comprehensive virtual and in-person care, and the American Society of Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), will ring the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 to mark National Infertility Awareness Week (NIAW).

Kindbody's CEO, Clinical, Dr. Angeline Beltsos, and ASRM's Executive Director, Dr. Jared Robins, will ring the bell. The Opening Bell will ring at 9:30 am ET. The ceremony can be viewed live on the NYSE's website at: https://www.nyse.com/bell .

"We are honored to participate in the NYSE Opening Bell Ceremony to bring attention to the many paths to parenthood," said Dr. Angeline Beltsos. "Infertility is common, yet rarely talked about. By ringing the bell, we seek to bring the conversation about fertility out in the open so that we can move closer to a time where everyone will have access to the fertility and family-building care they need to realize their dream of family."

Dr. Jared Robins added, "We are proud to raise awareness for the one in eight who struggle to conceive during this year's National Infertility Awareness Week." ASRM is dedicated to the advancement of reproductive medicine. The Society accomplishes its mission through the pursuit of excellence in evidence-based, life-long education and learning, through the advancement and support of innovative research, through the development and dissemination of the highest ethical and quality standards in patient care, and through advocacy on behalf of physicians and affiliated healthcare providers and their patients.

National Infertility Awareness Week brings attention to the far-reaching impact of infertility and the challenges that millions of people experience to build their family regardless of race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, economic or marital status. According to RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association one in eight couples experience infertility in the U.S., outpacing diseases like diabetes and cancer. Studies show that 77% of LGBTQ+ millennials have or want to build a family. With the ringing of the NYSE Opening Bell, Kindbody and ASRM aim to remove the stigma associated with infertility, highlight the struggles that many people endure to have a family, and shine a light on the critical role employers play in supporting employees in their fertility and family-building journey.

Kindbody is the largest women-led fertility care company serving employers and consumers. Kindbody owns and operates 28 signature clinics and works with 353 partner provider clinics throughout the U.S. Kindbody's signature clinics are located in California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin. The company plans to expand to 36 retail locations by year's end.

