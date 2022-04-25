EVOLVE DEBUTS AT #14 ON A16Z'S MARKETPLACE 100 LIST

Evolve is the highest-ranking travel company to appear on this year's list

DENVER, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve has been named the 14th largest marketplace on the 2022 edition of a16z's Marketplace 100 , which uncovers the top private consumer-facing marketplaces each year. This is Evolve's debut on the prestigious list, and the company is the largest travel platform to appear in the ranking.

"It's an incredible honor to be included on the Marketplace 100," says Brian Egan, co-founder and CEO of Evolve. "This recognition is the result of years of hard work from our amazing team and incredible support from our owners, guests, partners and investors along the way. We now manage over 20,000 properties and have hosted more than 7 million guests. We're the fastest-growing vacation rental hospitality company in North America — and it still feels like we're just getting started."

Created by one of the top venture capital firms in the world, a16z's Marketplace 100 is a ranking of the largest consumer-facing marketplace startups and private companies. The rankings are based on a marketplace activity score for each company that includes Gross Merchandise Volume, per Bloomberg Second Measure (for companies that Bloomberg Second Measure tracks), as well as Apptopia data and SimilarWeb traffic data. The complete list and more information can be found at https://future.a16z.com/marketplace-100 .

Coming off of the most successful year in company history, Evolve continues to accelerate property growth and reimagine the vacation rental experience, with 70% of new Evolve owners in 2021 being first-time renters, and an average property review score of 4.7 out of 5 stars that outperforms industry peers in hospitality. In addition to the Marketplace 100 recognition, Evolve was ranked #1 on the 2021 Fastest-Growing Denver-Area Large Private Companies list by the Denver Business Journal.

"As we look toward the future, we will continue to build on innovations like our Rest Easy Promise for guests and Risk-Free Guarantee for owners," says Egan. "The next decade in the vacation rental industry will be about increasing professionalism and earning consumer trust. Evolve is well positioned to seize that opportunity, as we expand our service offerings and fulfill our mission to make vacation rental easy for everyone."

