Bradford Health Services Expands Addiction Treatment Services to Mississippi with Acquisition of The Estate at River Bend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford Health Services, the Southeast's largest substance use disorder treatment provider, today announced that it has acquired The Estate at River Bend, a Mississippi-based substance use disorder treatment facility.
In operation since 2018, The Estate offers residential addiction treatment services, including specialized programming to address co-occurring mental health disorders. Located near the Mississippi Gulf Coast, the 108-acre campus features an onsite detox facility, residential cottages, fitness center, and amenities for nature-based experiential therapies.
"The Estate at River Bend is an outstanding addition to Bradford's network of recovery communities," said Mike Rickman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bradford Health Services. "Our teams share a dedication to providing excellent, compassionate care with a true focus on treating the patient as an individual. Together, we can advance this mission by offering greater access to the industry's best care at every stage of recovery."
The expansion into Mississippi furthers Bradford's commitment to increasing in-network access to care and providing unparalleled treatment opportunities for patients, families, and referring providers across a full continuum of care. With the acquisition of The Estate, Bradford further strengthens its position as one of the nation's preeminent providers of addiction treatment and recovery services. The company now offers programming and support services through 40 facilities across Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, North Carolina, and Tennessee.
About Bradford Health Services
Bradford Health Services has been successfully treating alcohol and drug addiction for more than 40 years. With locations across the Southeast, Bradford offers affordable, clinically proven programs at all levels of care, including residential, inpatient, extended care, and outpatient services. Combining proven medical and clinical practices, Bradford's experienced staff tailors every treatment plan to the individual patient, resulting in best-in-class patient outcomes. Bradford's 24-hour crisis center is available by calling 1-888-SOBER-40 (888-762-3740). For more information, visit bradfordhealth.com.
About The Estate at River Bend
The Estate at River Bend offers evidence-based drug and alcohol addiction rehabilitation at its 108-acre residential campus, located on the banks of the Pascagoula River in South Mississippi. Accredited by the Joint Commission, The Estate offers individualized treatment programs, innovative therapies, and specialty programming for chronic relapse and co-occurring mental health disorders. The Estate's unique approach features a tranquil, home-like environment with daily community responsibilities to prepare clients with the tools they need to stay focused and determined in recovery. For more information, visit theestatertc.com.
Media Contact
For Bradford Health Services
Ross Lovern
Kekst CNC
(917) 842-7205
SOURCE Bradford Health Services
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.