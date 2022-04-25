Kellstrom Aerospace Group names Oscar Torres as new President and CEO

Kellstrom Aerospace Group, a leader in Aviation Life-Cycle Cost Management Solutions, announced today the appointment of Oscar Torres to President and Chief Executive Officer succeeding Jeff Lund who recently retired.

DAVIE, Fla., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kellstrom Aerospace Group, a leader in Aviation Life-Cycle Cost Management Solutions, announced today the appointment of Oscar Torres to President and Chief Executive Officer succeeding Jeff Lund who recently retired.

Mr. Torres joined the company in 1999 and has held several senior positions, most recently as Executive Vice President of Operations and Chief Financial Officer. "Oscar's extensive experience and knowledge of the commercial aerospace aftermarket make him an excellent choice to lead Kellstrom toward fulfilling its full-service aftermarket vision," said Paul Fulchino, Chairman of Kellstrom's Board of Directors.

"We thank Jeff for his contributions and leadership during the past six years and wish him and his family the very best in his retirement," said Oscar Torres. "I am excited about the opportunity to lead Kellstrom and continue its commitment to provide cost-effective and superior quality solutions to our business partners".

About Kellstrom Aerospace

Kellstrom Aerospace is one of the largest supply chain partners to leading OEMs, airlines, leasing companies, financial institutions, air transport operators and MROs worldwide. Differentiated by its operational heritage, on-hand relevant inventory and parts management emphasis, Kellstrom Aerospace provides instant access to one of the world's largest and most comprehensive inventories of new and pre-owned aircraft parts for engine and airframe heavy maintenance, phase checks and line maintenance.

Kellstrom Aerospace offers an unparalleled level of cost-effective aftermarket solutions, including OEM parts distribution & OEM services, pre-owned parts distribution, commercial aftermarket parts provisioning and sunset fleet services, technical services, consignment management, repair management, overhauled rotable component programs, whole aircraft/engine asset leasing & trading, and fleet provisioning programs based on real world experience. Kellstrom Aerospace provides 24/7/365 AOG and JIT support covering all service offerings. For more information on Kellstrom Aerospace, please visit: http://www.kellstromaerospace.com.

Media Contact

Marisol Gomez, Kellstrom Aerospace, 1 954-538-2253, marisol.gomez@kellstromaerospace.com

