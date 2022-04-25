Merge Adds Fifth Category of Integrations with Unified CRM API

SAN FRANCISCO , April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Merge API, the company offering one API for all customer-facing B2B integrations, announced today the release of its Unified CRM API. This is the second vertical the company has added in the month of April, and its fifth overall.
"We've seen a clear need from our customers and the wider market to provide easier integrations with CRM APIs," said Shensi Ding, co-founder of Merge. "The markets across sales, marketing, and business intelligence tools alone total over $170 billion. Businesses are looking to diversify their tech stack with SaaS products that integrate with their CRM of choice, and we can now give developers an even vaster ecosystem of integrations in a unified way."
In total, Merge now offers 90+ integrations across HR and payroll, ATS/recruiting, accounting, ticketing, and CRM services. The company's Unified CRM API includes integrations with Salesforce, Hubspot, Capsule, Close, Copper, Pipedrive, and Salesflare. Companies such as TripActions, Ramp, and Drata already trust Merge's Unified API to act as the integration layer for their B2B products.
"Our CRM is a testament to the fact that we've achieved the product velocity necessary to become a Unified API for all B2B integrations," said Gil Feig, co-founder of Merge. "Because of our investments in internal tooling and engineering infrastructure, our team was able to build out high-quality integrations in record time. We couldn't be more excited to support the next wave of developers building into our Unified API."
ABOUT MERGE
Merge provides the tools to transform how B2B companies realize customer-facing integrations. With Merge's Unified API, developers integrate just once and give their customers access to over 90+ HR Information Systems (HRIS), Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS), Accounting, Ticketing, and CRM integrations. Merge takes charge of the entire lifecycle of integrations and adds new platforms every week.
Merge raised $15 million in a Series A round led by Addition, with additional investments from NEA, the CTO of Plaid, the CTO and co-founder of PagerDuty, and more. Merge was founded in 2020 by Shensi Ding and Gil Feig and is proudly built in San Francisco and New York City. More at www.merge.dev or follow Merge on Twitter and LinkedIn.
