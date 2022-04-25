FTN Network Accepted Into Techstars Sports Tech Accelerator

FTN Network among 13 sports tech companies accepted into Techstars Sports Accelerator Powered by Indy; Program founding and supporting partners include 50 South Capital, NCAA, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indycar, and the Indianapolis Colts

SAN DIEGO, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FTN Network, a data and entertainment network for fantasy sports and betting, is thrilled to announce it has been accepted into a Techstars sports tech accelerator program beginning April 11, 2022. Techstars has helped select startups to scale since 2006 through funding, mentorship, and networking.

FTN Network was accepted into the Techstars Sports Accelerator Powered by Indy program in Indianapolis, Indiana. The program is exclusively "designed for sports tech companies focused on the future of sport, ranging from new technologies to new business models," per Techstars. Founding partners of the Techstars Sports Accelerator Powered by Indy program include NextLevel Indiana, 50 South Capital, Pacers Sports & Entertainment, NCAA, and Indiana Sports Corp. Supporting partners include Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indycar, and the Indianapolis Colts.

The 2022 Techstars Sports Accelerator program grants FTN Network access to an all-star cast of mentors, including Nigel Eccles (founder of FanDuel), Jeremy Levine (founder of Underdog Fantasy), Marshall Newhouse (NFL Player's Association), and many more key executives from businesses in the fantasy sports and entertainment industry such as DraftKings, The Athletic, NCAA, NHL, LPGA, DRAFT, and more.

"It's no secret that the future of sports includes a more engaged fanbase through fantasy sports and gaming, and FTN Network enables those fans to make smarter, more profitable game-day decisions," said Kevin Adams, CEO and Founder of FTN Network. "We're excited to join the Techstars Sports Accelerator program to refine the process of bringing our content, data, and tools to an ever-growing audience of sports fans who want to feel even closer to the game."

Techstars accepts around 500 early-stage companies into accelerator programs each year - representing fewer than 1% of applicants. Over 2,600 companies have graduated from a Techstars program to date, and those companies have secured over $16.5B in total funding with an average first raise post-program of $1MM.

About FTN Network

FTN Network is a data and entertainment network for fantasy sports and betting. Founded in 2020, FTN Network's family of sites include Fantasy, Daily Fantasy (DFS), Betting, and Data. The company has over 50 content contributors to serve the fantasy sports and betting needs of fans across key sports, including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, PGA, eSports, Racing, and more. https://www.ftnbets.com

About Techstars

The Techstars worldwide network helps entrepreneurs succeed. Founded in 2006, Techstars began with three simple ideas—entrepreneurs create a better future for everyone, collaboration drives innovation, and great ideas can come from anywhere. Now we are on a mission to enable every person on the planet to contribute to, and benefit from, the success of entrepreneurs. In addition to operating accelerator programs and venture capital funds, we do this by connecting startups, investors, corporations, and cities to help build thriving startup communities. Techstars has invested in more than 2,500 companies with a combined market cap of more than $220B. https://www.techstars.com

