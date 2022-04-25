DAVIE JOINS NEW GREEN INNOVATION ECOSYSTEM IN QUEBEC

LÉVIS, QC, April 25, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Davie Shipbuilding (Davie) announced today that it is now a member of the Centre for Innovation, Industrialisation and Inclusion of Alternative Energies and Green Metallurgy (Ci3EM).
Ci3EM is a Québec-based innovation ecosystem established to promote and accelerate innovative projects in the field of green metallurgy and alternative energy. Ci3EM will directly contribute to the economic diversification of the North Shore region and to the progress of key Québec government policies relating to essential minerals, green aluminum, energy transition, climate change and northern development.
Davie is preparing to represent Québec in the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS) of the Government of Canada. It is set to build a new fleet of seven state-of-the-art icebreakers for Canada. Through its participation in the Industrial and Technological Benefits program, Davie has committed to increasing investments and involvement in partnerships to create a range of sustainable marine technologies to support long-term decarbonization, which is a key priority for Québec, and governments worldwide.
"The launch of the Ci3EM ecosystem is timely and important as climate change accelerates the need for the green transformation of sectors focused on the production and storage of energy as well as mining and metallurgy. This transition is strategic to Davie, and our industry as a whole. Our early involvement is critical and the potential benefits could be very significant," said James Davies, President and CEO of Davie.
"We are excited to welcome Davie, Canada's foremost shipbuilder. With sixteen projects in the area of green metallurgy and alternative energy and over $50 millions in R&D investments in the upcoming years, Ci3EM is a tangible illustration of the growing leadership that Baie-Comeau is playing in the decarbonization of metallurgy and new energies. We will also have a key role in supporting applied research and commercialization of new technologies in those areas," said Félix Grenier Ph.D., Board Member and Project Director, Ci3EM.
Based in Lévis, Québec, Davie is Canada's premier shipbuilder and a global leader in the delivery of specialist, mission-critical vessels to government and commercial customers. Founded in 1825, Davie is Canada's longest-established, largest and highest capacity shipbuilder. Our world-class workforce builds and sustains complex ships that enable our customers to protect national and economic security, or fulfill acute business needs. Find out more at davie.ca.
