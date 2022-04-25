Valens Semiconductor to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 11, 2022

HOD HASHARON, Israel, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens Semiconductor VLN, a premier provider of high-speed connectivity solutions for the automotive and audio-video markets, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

In conjunction with this announcement, Valens will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its first quarter 2022 financial results and business outlook. To access this call, dial +1 (888) 642-5032 (U.S.), 0 (800) 917-5108 (UK), 03 918 0609 (Israel) or +972 3 918 0609 (all other locations).

A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the investor relations section of Valens' website at Valens - Financials - Quarterly Results. The live webcast can also be accessed by clicking here. A replay of the conference call will be available on Valens' website shortly after the call concludes.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor pushes the boundaries of connectivity by enabling long-reach, high-speed video and data transmission for the Automotive and Audio-Video industries. Valens' HDBaseT technology is the leading standard in the Audio-Video market with tens of millions of Valens' chipsets integrated into thousands of products in a wide range of applications. Valens' Automotive chipsets are deployed in systems manufactured by leading customers and are on the road in vehicles around the world. Valens is a key enabler of the evolution of ADAS and autonomous driving and its advanced technology is the basis for the new industry standard for high-speed in-vehicle connectivity. For more, visit https://www.valens.com/.

Investor Contacts:

Daphna Golden

Vice President Investor Relations

Valens Semiconductor Ltd.

investors@valens.com

Moriah Shilton

Financial Profiles, Inc.

US: +1 310-622-8251

Valens@finprofiles.com

Media Contact:

Yoni Dayan

Head of Communications

Valens Semiconductor Ltd.

yoni.dayan@valens.com

Tricia Ross

Financial Profiles, Inc.

US: +1 310-622-8226

Valens@finprofiles.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valens-semiconductor-to-announce-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-may-11-2022-301531548.html

SOURCE Valens Semiconductor