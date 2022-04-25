SOFWAVE™ Is This Year's NewBeauty Award Winner!

"Best Latest in Ultrasound"
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., April 25, 2022 /CNW/ -- Sofwave Medical Ltd SOFW, an emerging leader in energy-based non-invasive, aesthetic medical devices for practitioners worldwide, proudly announces that Sofwave™, the latest game-changing ultrasound technology to revitalize the skin through innovative stimulation of the production of new collagen has been named this year's NewBeauty Award winner for "Best Latest in Ultrasound."
Sofwave's™ Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam technology is a new ultrasound technology. Sofwave uses high-frequency, low divergence ultrasound to reach deeper layers of skin where collagen production is stimulated to revitalize the skin. Sofwave is FDA cleared for lifting the eyebrow and lifting lax submental tissue (beneath the chin) and neck tissue. In addition, it is also cleared for a non-invasive dermatological aesthetic treatment to improve facial lines and wrinkles.
"We are thrilled to have received industry experts' accolades," said Sofwave's Chief Digital Officer, Lina Omari. "This highly coveted industry win further solidifies that Sofwave delivers exceptional results to physicians and their patients."
Sofwave's Chief Executive Officer Louis Scafuri added "we are proud to receive this award in recognition of this year's most exciting innovations in skin treatments, showcasing Sofwave's ultrasound technology. We will continue to develop innovative products that advance the medical aesthetics industry and meet the needs of our customers and their patients."
Sofwave Medical Ltd. has implemented an innovative approach to wrinkle reduction and lifting using proprietary breakthrough technology. Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam technology is FDA-cleared to improve facial lines and wrinkles, lifting the eyebrow, and lifting lax submental tissue (beneath the chin) and neck tissue providing physicians with smart yet simple, effective, and safe aesthetic solutions for their patients.
