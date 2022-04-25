CloudHesive Acquires Dextr Cloud, The Industry's Most Powerful Customer Service and Performance Dashboard

Combined Solution Delivers Easy to Use AWS Connect Contact Center Solution

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CloudHesive, an Amazon Web Services Premier Consulting partner and managed services provider, today announced the acquisition of Dextr, the industry's most powerful customer service and performance dashboard for the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud contact center. This combination delivers a unique, easy-to-use, contact center solution backed by a committed Amazon Connect leader focused on happy customers and continued innovation.

Powered by Amazon Connect, Dextr combines a full-agent dashboard with a rich library of cloud services at an affordable price. Dextr deploys rapidly to complement and enhance the expanding capabilities of Amazon Connect, accelerating time-to-value and business impact. The powerful combination of Dextr and CloudHesive extends CloudHesive's investment in the Amazon Connect contact center space and provides customers with world-class agent management, contact center operations, and reporting capabilities for their Amazon Connect deployments.

"We're excited to bring the Dextr cloud platform into the CloudHesive portfolio," says Jim Walker, CEO of CloudHesive. "We can offer a truly unparalleled customer contact experience platform for our customers combining Dextr with our expertise in consulting and managed services for Amazon Connect and our Customer Connect software-as-a-service platform."

The addition of Dextr rounds out CloudHesive's leadership in the cloud contact center space. CloudHesive is an AWS Premier Partner and AWS Managed Services partner that delivers comprehensive consulting and managed services to a large and growing base of public sector and commercial accounts worldwide. It serves the Amazon Connect ecosystem leveraging its Centricity Customer Connect software-as-a-service platform to deliver migration and integration projects, deploy contact centers for remote workforces, develop capacity-on-demand and disaster-recovery-as-a-service solutions, and implement and manage cloud contact center security operations.

"CloudHesive's status as an AWS Premier partner, excellent reputation, extensive footprint across the US and LATAM regions, and their deep knowledge and expertise with Amazon Connect make them the perfect choice to take Dextr to the next level," says Peter Buswell, founder of Dextr. "They're a true leader and innovator in the cloud contact center space."

Dextr, is available now via the AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog that makes it easy for public sector and commercial organizations to discover, procure, entitle, provision, and govern third-party applications.

About CloudHesive

CloudHesive is a leading provider of cloud technology, offering a unique combination of services, support, and software to reduce "time to cloud." As an AWS Premier partner, we are experts launching businesses to new heights in the cloud by providing the freedom to focus on what they do best. CloudHesive services customers in North America, South America and beyond from its headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, FL with offices in Norfolk, Virginia, Santiago, Chile, and Buenos Aires, Argentina. Visit http://www.cloudhesive.com for more information.

Media Contact

Steve Susina, CloudHesive, 1 16306603595, steve.susina@cloudhesive.com

SOURCE CloudHesive