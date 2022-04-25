P&C Insurance Systems, Inc. (PCIS) Appoints Georgette Loizou as New CEO

Loizou Is Second CEO of Company
NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- P&C Insurance Systems, Inc. (PCIS) announced today that former Executive Vice President Georgette Loizou has been appointed new CEO of the company. An experienced business leader, Georgette will lead PCIS' anticipated growth phase. She succeeds Mike Loizou, Sr., who will assume the position of the chairman of the board.
Mike Loizou, Sr. founded PCIS' predecessor LDS (Lamda Data Systems) four decades ago to deliver intelligent insurance software through innovative technology. He successfully developed and delivered custom solutions - from surety products and policy admin systems to claims applications - to the largest insurance operations in North America. LDS evolved into PCIS, which was formed to concentrate solely on the core competencies of SaaS delivered P&C Policy, Claims, and Risk Management Information Systems (RMIS).
Georgette Loizou has worked in the business for more than 20 years. Her roles have included Vice President of PCIS and President of P&C Claims. As Executive Vice President of PCIS, she oversaw strategic planning, client relationships and project management for the company. Georgette is a member of NYC Association of Insurance Women and New York Claim Association (NYCA).
Georgette Loizou received a B.A. Magna Cum Laude from Tufts University.
About P&C Insurance Systems
PCIS is an industry leader in Insurance Technology specializing in risk management, claims administration and policy management for insurance carriers, TPAs, government entities, and self-insureds. PCIS has delivered over $250 million in software and services, with a focus on Policy Administration, Claims Processing and Risk Management. A family-owned business, PCIS delivers advanced product development and exceptional client service under the leadership of CEO Georgette Loizou and Chief Strategy Officer Michael A. Loizou.
Media Contact
Kymberlee Norsworthy, PCIS, 1 2124259200, info@pcisvision.com
SOURCE PCIS
