Pegasus Biotech Receives Designated Status Under the Atlantic Immigration Program

CHARLOTTETOWN, Prince Edward Island, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pegasus Biotech is pleased to announce that on the 18th of April, 2022 Pegasus was granted "Designated Status" under the Atlantic Immigration program (AIP). The AIP is a pathway to permanent residence for skilled foreign workers and international graduates from a Canadian institution who want to work and live in Canada's Atlantic provinces.
"We see this as a win-win" said Dr. Yimy Mena, CEO and Co-Founder of Pegasus Biotech. "As a company that is on the forefront of innovation, we need to recruit the best scientists from across the globe. However, we also have a responsibility to ensure that our globally recruited employees are supported once here and have the easiest pathway to residency, and ultimately citizenship, possible. This designation allows us to accomplish both those goals"
The mission of Pegasus Biotech is to bring innovative technologies to market quickly while maintaining compliance with global regulations. The client base of Pegasus Biotech is increasingly international, with customer relationships in seven countries spanning four continents. An expanded global presence, with an increasingly diversified workforce is a major step towards fulfilling the company's mission at a global scale.
This news comes on the heels of a tripling in lab capacity at Pegasus Biotech in Q1 2022, and the addition of new CL2 laboratory services to the company's service offerings that have enabled them to offer seed-to-formulation biotechnology development services for clients developing vaccines and biotherapeutics.
To learn more about Pegasus' services, click here http://www.pegasusbio.com.
About Pegasus Biotech Inc: Pegasus Biotech Inc. is a full-service biotechnology contract research organization. They offer both process and analytical development and consulting services to the global pharma industry.
