ZeroEyes to Demonstrate SAFETY Act DT&E Designated AI Gun Detection Software at RILA Retail Asset Protection Conference 2022

ORLANDO. Fla., April 25, 2022
Who: ZeroEyes video AI gun detection solution is an effective and affordable means to empower leaders and decision makers driven to ensure security to radically improve their ability to protect schools, businesses and government spaces from gun related violence before the first bullet is fired, saving time and lives. The company's technology is deployed in 14 states. The ZeroEyes team is composed of former US Navy SEALs and other military veterans who lived through active shooter situations and are passionate about protecting the public from facing similar circumstances.
What: ZeroEyes is exhibiting at the upcoming RILA Retail Asset Protection Conference to demonstrate its DeepZero™ AI software live, which has recently been awarded the SAFETY Act Developmental Testing and Evaluation (DT&E) Designation by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Under the DT&E designation, ZeroEyes technology gains liability protections for deployments.
To schedule a demo, please contact Burgess Nichols: 617.952.9556, burgess@zeroeyes.com.
Where: RILA Retail Asset Protection Conference 2022 - Booth #2216, Orlando, FL, Gaylord Palms Hotel & Convention Center
- Demo Opp: Conference attendees can visit ZeroEyes booth #2216 to see a live demonstration of ZeroEyes DeepZero AI software in action. See up close how ZeroEyes delivers accurate and actionable intelligence about the brandishing of a gun near an occupied area or building to provide staff and law enforcement with a visual description and location of the threat within 3 to 5 seconds.
When: April 25-27, 2022, 11:15 AM - 6:00 PM EDT (exhibition floor hours)
