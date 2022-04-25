Cisive Appoints DeAnne Aguirre, Margaret Keane, and Victoria Dudley to its Board of Directors

Global background screening and compliance solutions provider Cisive announces the appointments of Margaret Keane, DeAnne Aguirre, and Vicki Dudley to its Board of Directors.

HOLTSVILLE, N.Y., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cisive, a global provider of compliance-driven human capital management and risk management solutions, today announced the appointments of DeAnne Aguirre, Margaret Keane, and Victoria Dudley to its Board of Directors. Cisive is a portfolio company of GTCR, a leading private equity firm, which acquired the business in December 2021.

"Cisive is honored to welcome such outstanding and qualified board members in DeAnne, Margaret, and Vicki," said James Owens, President and CEO at Cisive. "We are excited to add their significant expertise and experience to the Cisive Board which will support our growth objectives and our mission to provide the highest quality background screening solutions for highly regulated industries."

DeAnne Aguirre is an experienced CEO and Board Director with more than 30 years in senior leadership roles. Mrs. Aguirre held several important roles at PricewaterhouseCoopers including Managing Partner of the North American Strategy business (CEO equivalent), Global Leader of the Katzenbach Center, and Managing Partner of the Health Industries Strategy Business. Prior to PwC, DeAnne worked at Booz Allen Hamilton and Booz & Co. for 24 years, where she served as the Global Co-leader of the Organization & Strategic Leadership Business, Global CHRO, and Technology Leader of the Southern Cone (Brazil, Argentina, and Chile) as well as nine years on the Booz Allen Hamilton Board of Directors. She holds a Master of Science, Business Administration from the Graduate School of Business at Stanford University as well as a BS in Mathematics with an emphasis in Computer Science from Fort Hays State University.

Margaret Keane currently serves as the Executive Chair of Synchrony Financial, a premier consumer financial services company, after assuming that role in April 2021. Previously, Margaret served as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors of Synchrony where she led the company's initial public offering in 2014 and separation from General Electric in 2015. Prior to that, Mrs. Keane had served in several roles at GE, including as CEO and President of the North American Retail Finance business, which later became Synchrony. Ms. Keane currently serves as a director on the boards of Allstate and Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. She holds an MBA and BA in Government and Politics from St. John's University, where she was recently elected as Vice Chair of the Board of Trustees.

Victoria Dudley joins the Cisive Board of Directors as the Audit and Risk Committee Chair. She is currently the Audit Committee Chair and Board Member of Seacube Container Leasing, a major container fleet lessor, the Secretary of the Board and Executive Committee member of Raffles Insurance, LTD, a premier heterogeneous captive insurance company, and the Operations Committee Chair and Board member of Prevent Child Abuse America. Vicki currently serves as the CFO and Treasurer of TTX Company, the largest owner of freight railcars in North America. Prior corporate roles include Treasurer of Wheels, Inc., a global commercial fleet lessor, CFO of Yancey Brothers Co., a family-owned construction/Caterpillar dealership and as Managing Director, Head of Conduit Securitization at Wachovia Securities (now, Wells Fargo). She holds an MBA from Virginia Commonwealth University and a BS in Commerce and Finance from the University of Virginia McIntire School of Commerce. Vicki is a NACD Board Leadership Fellow, a member of Women Corporate Directors "WCD" and the American College of Corporate Directors "ACCD."

For more information about Cisive's suite of solutions, visit http://www.Cisive.com.

About Cisive

Cisive is a global leader in compliance-driven human capital and risk management solutions, providing onboarding and pre-employment background screening solutions to address large enterprises' complex challenges and needs with dedicated, in-country account management teams committed to customer satisfaction. Cisive is accredited by the Professional Background Screeners Association (PBSA) and was named for the fifth consecutive year by HRO Today to the 2021 Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction rankings of Top Pre-Employment Screening Providers, in addition to being named Company of the Year by CIO Review. The company and its brands serve clients in financial services, transportation, telecom/media, healthcare, utilities, and home services end-markets, among others. For additional information, please visit http://www.cisive.com.

About GTCR

Founded in 1980, GTCR is a leading private equity firm focused on investing in growth companies in the Business & Consumer Services, Financial Services & Technology, Healthcare and Technology, Media & Telecommunications industries. The Chicago-based firm pioneered The Leaders Strategy™ – finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through transformational acquisitions and organic growth. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $20 billion in over 250 companies. For more information, please visit http://www.gtcr.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

