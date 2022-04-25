Visit Frederick Participates in First-ever Statewide Virtual Job Fair in Maryland

Tourism and hospitality job fair to be held May 4, 2022

FREDERICK, Md., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In what is believed to be the first statewide tourism and hospitality job fair in Maryland's history, Visit Frederick is teaming up with destination marketing and tourism organizations from across the State and their workforce system counterparts are teaming up to address one of the travel and hospitality industry's biggest challenges – filling thousands of open positions and retaining talent to welcome back visitors for what is expected to be a robust summer travel season. A statewide virtual job fair to benefit the future of the travel industry in Maryland will take place during National Travel & Tourism Week (NTTW) May 1 – 7, 2022.

The statewide virtual job fair is presented by the Maryland Association of Destination Marketing Organizations, the Maryland Tourism Coalition, and their workforce system partners to assist the hospitality industry statewide.

Individuals seeking employment in Maryland's hospitality and tourism industry will have the opportunity to meet virtually with employers from 19 Maryland counties, as well as Annapolis, the City of Baltimore, and Ocean City, on Wednesday, May 4, from 9:00 a.m. until noon.

According to a Tourism Economics report, the pandemic resulted in a net loss of more than 45,600 Maryland jobs that directly interact with visitors in 2020. That is more than 30 percent of all jobs directly supported by visitor activity. Even with those losses, visitor activity in Maryland continued to directly support 104,328 jobs, or 2.9 percent of all jobs in the state.

"Frederick County continues to show all the signs of a strong recovery in our tourism sector, and to continue that growth we need to be fully staffed this summer," says Dave Ziedelis, Executive Director of Visit Frederick.

About the Virtual Statewide Job Fair on Wednesday, May 4, 2022:

In addition to Annapolis , Ocean City and Baltimore City , employers from the following counties will be recruiting travel and hospitality talent during the virtual job fair: Allegany , Anne Arundel , Baltimore , Calvert , Charles , Dorchester , Frederick , Garrett , Harford , Howard , Kent , Montgomery , Queen Anne's , Saint Mary's , Somerset , Talbot , Washington , Wicomico , and Worcester .

Individuals seeking employment in the participating jurisdictions are invited to register for the virtual job fair at: https://pvapi.premiervirtual.com/s/81rNrd.

About National Travel & Tourism Week: National Travel and Tourism Week 2022 (May 1-7) is an annual industry tradition celebrating the value travel holds for our economy, businesses, personal well-being and more. For more information, visit: https://www.ustravel.org/toolkit/national-travel-and-tourism-week.

Visit Frederick is the recognized Destination Marketing Organization for Frederick City and Frederick County, Maryland. It operates the Frederick Visitor Center and related Visit Frederick programs that include Destination Marketing and Group Tour Marketing. For more information about Visit Frederick, visit http://www.visitfrederick.org or call 301-600-4047.

