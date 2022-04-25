Tiger Infrastructure Partners' Fund III Closes at $1.25 billion Hard Cap, Reflecting Investor Demand for its Innovative Growth Capital Strategy

NEW YORK & LONDON, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Infrastructure Partners ("Tiger") announced that its third flagship fund, Tiger Infrastructure Partners Fund III (the "Fund"), closed at its hard cap with $1.25 billion in equity capital commitments (inclusive of commitments from Tiger), reflecting robust investor demand for the firm's innovative strategy of providing transformational growth capital that enables the creation of tomorrow's core infrastructure.
In exceeding its $750 million target, Tiger attracted commitments from the largest existing institutional investors from its predecessor fund and expanded its already well-diversified investor base to include a global array of public and private pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, endowments and foundations, family offices, private wealth platforms and other sophisticated institutional investors.
Tiger CEO Emil W. Henry, Jr. said: "Reaching our hard cap for Fund III and securing the participation of our largest existing investors while expanding our diverse investor base represents a tremendous vote of confidence in our innovative growth equity strategy. The Fund furthers our aspiration for Tiger to be the pre-eminent brand name for growth capital for tomorrow's infrastructure as we continue to seek to be the partner of choice for talented entrepreneurs at the forefront of attractive, emerging infrastructure sectors. In the coming months and years, our deep and talented team will build upon the disciplined, partnership-oriented approach to value creation."
Mr. Henry and senior colleagues Marc Blair, Alessandro Boninsegna, and Adam Emmert were among the first to embrace the potential for superior risk-adjusted returns by focusing exclusively on growth-oriented investments in all of Tiger's flagship funds. The firm continues its primary focus on Communications (Digital), Transportation and Energy Transition where significant tailwinds are driving the need for newer infrastructure. Tiger's strategy continues to include the deployment of seasoned Operating Partners, enhancing Tiger's hands-on, value-added approach to growing portfolio companies, applying decades of operating and business-building experience.
The Fund has already invested in five innovative portfolio companies that exemplify Tiger's strategy and cover each of Tiger's target sectors:
- Summit Carbon Solutions, the world's largest carbon capture and sequestration project
- NorthLink Aviation, a developer and operator of critical air cargo infrastructure
- 11:11 Systems, a managed infrastructure solutions provider of cloud, connectivity and security
- Qwello, which develops and operates turnkey EV charging point infrastructure to local municipalities
- Forsa Energy, a flexible power generation developer and operator advancing energy transition
Threadmark Partners Limited acted as global placement agent for this fundraising and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP acted as legal advisor.
ABOUT TIGER INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS
Tiger Infrastructure Partners is an innovative, middle-market private equity firm that invests in new and growing infrastructure platforms. Tiger Infrastructure targets investments in communications (digital), energy transition, transportation, and related sectors, primarily located in North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.tigerinfrastructure.com.
SOURCE Tiger Infrastructure Partners
