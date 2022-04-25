LongPath and Civitas Propose Continuous Methane Monitoring for Colorado Regulatory Compliance

BOULDER, Colo., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LongPath Technologies has announced, in partnership with Civitas Resources and Highwood Emissions Management, a proposal to Colorado's Department of Public Health and Environment to approve its groundbreaking technology as an Alternative Approved Instrument Monitoring Method for mitigation of climate-warming methane leaks from oil and gas operations. LongPath is the only third-party blind-test proven continuous leak monitoring platform, providing scalable and accurate data for rapid emissions mitigation and ESG/RSG accounting.
Colorado's Air Quality Control Commission Regulation 7 requires regular equipment inspections for leaks of methane, VOCs and pollutants at the approximately 50,000 production facilities and compressor stations across the state.
LongPath's petition to the state promises major advances in accuracy and reliability over traditional methods. The Nobel prize-winning dual frequency comb technology provides 24/7 monitoring of emissions, a vastly more effective and efficient means for leak mitigation than time-consuming manual checks imposed by existing rules.
"Greenhouse gases and pollutants can be drastically reduced with real-time continuous monitoring," said Dr. Caroline Alden, co-founder of LongPath Technologies, based in Colorado. "LongPath directly measures emissions across entire operations with a highly scalable solution that allows operators to participate at a low cost."
Civitas' support sends a strong signal to the state that operators are eager to use LongPath's continuous monitoring for more successful emissions management.
"Civitas currently employs LongPath continuous monitoring on several sites in Colorado," said Kathy Steerman, Manager of Air Permitting and Compliance at Civitas. "Their data provides a more continuous and comprehensive emissions management program than the widely used OGI inspection work practice. LongPath has demonstrated faster time-to-detect of leaks than monthly OGI surveys, and their system helps us narrow our focus on actual leaks that require repair."
About LongPath Technologies
LongPath's foundational laser technology combines low system cost and field robustness with continuous long-distance emissions detection. LongPath is based in Boulder, CO. www.LongPathTech.com.
About Civitas Resources, Inc.
Civitas Resources, Inc. is Colorado's first carbon neutral oil & gas producer and is focused on developing and producing crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids in Colorado's Denver-Julesburg Basin. The Company is committed to pursuing compelling economic returns and cash flow while delivering best-in-class cost leadership and capital efficiency. Civitas is dedicated to safety, environmental responsibility, and implementing industry leading practices to create a positive local impact. www.civiresources.com
SOURCE LongPath Technologies, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
