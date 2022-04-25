Join the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer's

MONTREAL, April 25, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - On May 29, Quebecers will gather across the province to celebrate the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer's, the largest fundraising event in the country to provide direct support to people living with dementia and their loved ones.

Anne-Élisabeth Bossé, the new spokesperson for the Federation of Quebec Alzheimer Societies, and her family will take part in the walk to raise funds:

"Walking makes you feel like you're taking action to conquer the sense of helplessness and to support an important cause. On May 29, let's walk for Alzheimer's together. It's high time that we break the taboos associated with Alzheimer's disease and raise awareness about the challenges it presents. I'm proud to be the spokesperson for the Federation of Quebec Alzheimer Societies. Let's continue to push research further and, more importantly, to support those affected whether directly or indirectly. The IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer's provides financing for services to people living with Alzheimer's and their loved ones across Quebec."

Now in its 16th year, the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer's has raised millions of dollars since its inception.

The funds raised are essential in financing the services provided by the Alzheimer's Societies, including assistance for people who have just been diagnosed, respite for caregivers, support, education and counselling.

"In 2022, dementia will affect and isolate more than 163,000 Quebecers. By 2040, the number of people with dementia will have doubled, representing more than 300,000 people. It's crucial to promote early diagnoses and management so that the greatest number of people can benefit from the services provided by their regional society and maintain the best possible quality of life throughout each stage of the disease," says Sylvie Grenier, General Manager of the Federation of Quebec Alzheimer Societies.

In Quebec, the event will take in 22 cities including Amos, Montreal and Saint-Georges de Beauce. By joining one of the local walks, participants make a positive difference in the lives of those impacted by dementia. Here's how you can get involved:

About the Federation of Quebec Alzheimer Societies

Register at support.alzheimer.ca

Get creative by walking, taking the stairs or walking a pet! There are lots of easy and fun ways to log your steps and raise funds for the cause!

Take a photo or video and upload it to social media and include the hashtag #IGWalkForAlz.

Join a local walk on May 29 .

. Make a donation at support.alzheimer.ca .

The Federation of Quebec Alzheimer Societies is the provincial voice of the 20 regional Alzheimer societies in Quebec. The Federation represents, supports and defends the rights of the 163,000 Quebecers with Alzheimer's disease or other forms of dementia. In addition, the Federation raises public awareness regarding the consequences of these diseases while contributing to research and treatment.

alzheimer.ca

