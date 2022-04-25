Marin + Sonoma Startup Community Convening for Inaugural Conference

Nearly 300 entrepreneurs, startup operators, investors, and local leaders are uniting in-person for North Bay NEXT 2022 on May 17 to propel the North Bay's economic future

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marin Sonoma Impact Ventures (MSIV) today announced North Bay NEXT 2022, the inaugural conference elevating the Marin + Sonoma startup community, to be held Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Dominican University of California in San Rafael.

"The COVID-19 disruption has accelerated the proliferation of startup companies across Marin + Sonoma – finally, after two-plus years of community building in virtual and small group settings, this growing entrepreneurial community will have the chance to all be together in person," said Zachary Kushel, Founder & Managing Partner of Marin Sonoma Impact Ventures.

"NEXT participants will learn from some of the most successful North Bay entrepreneurs, get up to speed on the underappreciated history of Marin + Sonoma startups, and participate in shaping our community's economic future," continued Kushel.

The day's highlights include keynotes, panels, fireside chats, and small group discussions featuring over 40 founders and business leaders from across Marin + Sonoma, including:

Toussaint Bailey , Founder & CEO, Uplifting Capital

, Founder & CEO, Uplifting Capital Dave Buerger , Co-Founder & President, CuneXus

, Co-Founder & President, CuneXus Matthew Eggers , Investor, Breakthrough Energy Ventures

, Investor, Breakthrough Energy Ventures Josh Felser , Co-Founder, Climactic

, Co-Founder, Climactic Jon Fisher , Co-Founder & CEO, viciNFT

, Co-Founder & CEO, viciNFT Elizabeth Gore , Co-Founder & President, Hello Alice

, Co-Founder & President, Hello Alice Susan Griffin-Black , Co-Founder & CEO, EO Products

, Co-Founder & CEO, EO Products Jerry Harrison , 3x Marin startup co-founder and Roll & Roll Hall of Fame member

, 3x startup co-founder and Roll & Roll Hall of Fame member Blair Kellison , Former CEO, Traditional Medicinals

, Former CEO, Traditional Medicinals Joe Salesky , Founder & CEO, Fixing.World

, Founder & CEO, Fixing.World Miyoko Schinner , Founder & CEO, Miyoko's Creamery

, Founder & CEO, Miyoko's Creamery Jon Sebastiani , Founder & CEO, Sonoma Brands

, Founder & CEO, Kimberly Shenk , Co-Founder & CEO, Novi

, Co-Founder & CEO, Novi Chuck Templeton , Managing Director, S2G Ventures

, Managing Director, S2G Ventures John Webley , Founder, Chairman, & CEO, Trevi Systems

NEXT will honor the late Don Green, the 'Father of Telecom Valley,' with the presentation of the newly-formed Don Green Lifetime Achievement Award as we recognize his decades of service to the Marin + Sonoma startup community. As NEXT celebrates this rich past, it will also look to the future with the North Bay Startup Showcase, featuring 11 early-stage Marin + Sonoma startups working hard to build the next great North Bay company.

NEXT 2022's sponsors include the Francoise O. Lepage Center for Global Innovation at Dominican University of California, Cerity Partners, Redwood Credit Union, Hanson Bridgett, and Nelson Staffing.

More information, tickets, and the day's full agenda are available at northbaynext.com.

About Marin Sonoma Impact Ventures (MSIV)

MSIV is a social enterprise that convenes founders, executives, investors, and local leaders to ensure the North Bay has a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem. Today's startups are tomorrow's economic growth engines, and MSIV's growing entrepreneurial community supports local job creation and aims to usher in the next generation of economic prosperity for the Marin + Sonoma region. In October 2021, MSIV launched the North Bay's first ever regional venture capital fund. More on MSIV can be found at msivfund.com.

