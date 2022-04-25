Marin + Sonoma Startup Community Convening for Inaugural Conference

Nearly 300 entrepreneurs, startup operators, investors, and local leaders are uniting in-person for North Bay NEXT 2022 on May 17 to propel the North Bay's economic future
SAN RAFAEL, Calif., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marin Sonoma Impact Ventures (MSIV) today announced North Bay NEXT 2022, the inaugural conference elevating the Marin + Sonoma startup community, to be held Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Dominican University of California in San Rafael.
"The COVID-19 disruption has accelerated the proliferation of startup companies across Marin + Sonoma – finally, after two-plus years of community building in virtual and small group settings, this growing entrepreneurial community will have the chance to all be together in person," said Zachary Kushel, Founder & Managing Partner of Marin Sonoma Impact Ventures.
"NEXT participants will learn from some of the most successful North Bay entrepreneurs, get up to speed on the underappreciated history of Marin + Sonoma startups, and participate in shaping our community's economic future," continued Kushel.
The day's highlights include keynotes, panels, fireside chats, and small group discussions featuring over 40 founders and business leaders from across Marin + Sonoma, including:
- Toussaint Bailey, Founder & CEO, Uplifting Capital
- Dave Buerger, Co-Founder & President, CuneXus
- Matthew Eggers, Investor, Breakthrough Energy Ventures
- Josh Felser, Co-Founder, Climactic
- Jon Fisher, Co-Founder & CEO, viciNFT
- Elizabeth Gore, Co-Founder & President, Hello Alice
- Susan Griffin-Black, Co-Founder & CEO, EO Products
- Jerry Harrison, 3x Marin startup co-founder and Roll & Roll Hall of Fame member
- Blair Kellison, Former CEO, Traditional Medicinals
- Joe Salesky, Founder & CEO, Fixing.World
- Miyoko Schinner, Founder & CEO, Miyoko's Creamery
- Jon Sebastiani, Founder & CEO, Sonoma Brands
- Kimberly Shenk, Co-Founder & CEO, Novi
- Chuck Templeton, Managing Director, S2G Ventures
- John Webley, Founder, Chairman, & CEO, Trevi Systems
NEXT will honor the late Don Green, the 'Father of Telecom Valley,' with the presentation of the newly-formed Don Green Lifetime Achievement Award as we recognize his decades of service to the Marin + Sonoma startup community. As NEXT celebrates this rich past, it will also look to the future with the North Bay Startup Showcase, featuring 11 early-stage Marin + Sonoma startups working hard to build the next great North Bay company.
NEXT 2022's sponsors include the Francoise O. Lepage Center for Global Innovation at Dominican University of California, Cerity Partners, Redwood Credit Union, Hanson Bridgett, and Nelson Staffing.
More information, tickets, and the day's full agenda are available at northbaynext.com.
About Marin Sonoma Impact Ventures (MSIV)
MSIV is a social enterprise that convenes founders, executives, investors, and local leaders to ensure the North Bay has a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem. Today's startups are tomorrow's economic growth engines, and MSIV's growing entrepreneurial community supports local job creation and aims to usher in the next generation of economic prosperity for the Marin + Sonoma region. In October 2021, MSIV launched the North Bay's first ever regional venture capital fund. More on MSIV can be found at msivfund.com.
Media Contact
Zachary Kushel, Marin Sonoma Impact Ventures, 1 415.413.8290, zkushel@msivfund.com
SOURCE Marin Sonoma Impact Ventures
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.