Deetken Insight Names Dara Frere as Partner

Vancouver, BC, April 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Deetken Insight, a management consulting firm headquartered in Vancouver, is pleased to announce it has named Ms. Dara Frere as a partner with the firm.

Dara brings to Deetken Insight more than 20 years of experience supporting business transformations in the public and private sector, including more than 15 years in senior leadership roles in the B.C. Health Authorities, various B.C. Ministries, and IBM Canada. She also has substantial experience supporting various complex public sector procurements, including recently serving as executive program lead for a billion-dollar, multi-year IT procurement contract for the Province of B.C.

"We are thrilled to have Dara join our team as Partner. We have worked with Dara for over a decade and, in that time, have seen that her values align closely to ours. She brings a strong commitment to client service, deep expertise, and tremendous value to our company and to our clients. Her presence in Victoria will allow us to better serve our government clients in B.C.'s capital," said André Powell, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Deetken Insight.

Dara has a long track record in supporting business transformations, including through strategic advice to senior leadership, strategic initiatives, alliance management, strategic vendor management, interest/outcome-based negotiations, and complex transitions. She thrives at translating complex big picture concepts into a tactical plan to achieve desired outcomes.

"I am excited for the opportunity to help lead and grow the team at Deetken Insight," said Dara. "I have been truly impressed by the caliber of talent and work at Deetken. Each project I have worked on with Deetken has introduced me to the depth of talent and incredible work ethic amongst the team. Deetken's approach to genuine quality for their clients sets them apart and is a perfect fit for me. I am thrilled to be part of the future of the firm."

Dara resides in Victoria, B.C., with her wife and three children.

About Deetken Insight

Deetken Insight is a management consulting firm headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. We focus on solving complex and sensitive business problems using a small-team approach, analytical techniques, and an emphasis on providing customized solutions that deliver lasting value for our clients. Our team comprises highly skilled individuals with advanced degrees in economics, computer science, math, engineering, finance, and business. Our clients include many Crown corporations and agencies, as well as most B.C. Government ministries and B.C. broader sector entities, and private sector companies. For more about Deetken Insight, visit www.deetken.com/insight .

