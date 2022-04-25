A CRUNCHIE TRIFECTA! CARVEL® INTRODUCES STRAWBERRY CRUNCHIES TO COMPLEMENT ITS CLASSIC CHOCOLATE AND VANILLA FLAVORS

The lineup of Strawberry Crunchies-topped treats fulfills fans' Neapolitan dreams, offering a new twist on classic Carvel favorites
ATLANTA, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, Carvel is offering a new way to enjoy its beloved Crunchie treat with the introduction of Strawberry Crunchies. These bite-sized pieces of celebration – best known as the crunch layered within and on top of Carvel's famous ice cream cakes or added as a topping to their famous original soft serve – have been part of special moments, big and small, for generations.
Strawberry Crunchies joins the brand's classic Chocolate and Vanilla Crunchies flavors – each of which can be enjoyed on their own or mixed for a crunchy Neapolitan combo. As part of Carvel's ongoing innovations to bring both traditional and trendy flavors to fans, Strawberry marks the third new Crunchies flavor Carvel has introduced in the past year, following the popular Churro Crunchies from summer 2021 and Cookie Butter Crunchies introduced during the 2021 holiday season.
"Strawberry is one of our most popular flavors, and we knew putting a familiar twist on Crunchies, a classic that has been an integral part of Carvel's history, would be perfect for making new memories at all types of celebrations, 'or Carvel-ebrations,' this spring," said Jessica Osborne, Vice President of Marketing, Carvel. "We heard our fans who asked us for even more delicious opportunities to enjoy their favorite tastes through new offerings, and we are excited to continue to be a part of their life moments with our lineup of Strawberry Crunchies-filled treats."
Fans can get their Crunchies fix with Carvel's new product line, a combination of new products and a few Carvel favorites loaded with Strawberry Crunchies:
- Crunchies To-Go: Carvel's famous Crunchies coated with a strawberry Bonnet® shell
- Strawberry Dasher: Delicious layers of vanilla soft ice cream, Strawberry Crunchies and strawberries topped with whipped cream
- Flying Saucers Rolled in Crunchies: Flying Saucer® crackers filled with Vanilla soft ice cream rolled in Strawberry Crunchies
- Strawberry Crunchies Cake: Carvel's Crunchies cake made with a layer of Strawberry Crunchies, sandwiched between layers of vanilla ice cream and covered in extra Strawberry Crunchies on the side
- Vanilla soft ice cream on a Cake Cone or Cup, rolled in Strawberry Crunchies
Carvel's new Strawberry Crunchies treats lineup, along with treats featuring the classic Chocolate and Vanilla Crunchies, are available at Carvel shoppes and food delivery platforms. Starting prices vary by shoppe. To find a Carvel shoppe and delivery availability near you, visit Carvel.com/crunchies.
About Carvel Ice Cream
The United States' first retail ice cream franchise, Carvel® Ice Cream has become one of the best-loved and most recognized names in its industry. The company is a leading provider of premium soft ice cream and hand dipped ice cream products, as well as uniquely shaped ice cream cakes, including its signature Fudgie the Whale® and Cookie Puss® cakes. Atlanta-based Carvel currently has more than 400 franchised and food service locations. Visit www.carvel.com for more information, follow us on Twitter @CarvelIceCream and Instagram or become a fan on Facebook.
Media Contacts:
Shawn Jackson, Manager, PR and Brand Communications, Carvel Ice Cream – sjackson@focusbrands.com
Alyssa Schor, Zeno Group for Carvel Ice Cream – Alyssa.schor@zenogroup.com
SOURCE Carvel
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.