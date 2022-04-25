Ratehub Inc. rebrands award-winning mortgage brokerage from CanWise Financial to Ratehub.ca

The rebrand will simplify the mortgage journey for customers

TORONTO, Apr. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Ratehub Inc. announced today that its in-house mortgage brokerage will rebrand from CanWise Financial to Ratehub.ca. Ratehub.ca will represent the lender marketplace and the brokerage, while CanWise will represent the lender.

When customers are ready to apply for a mortgage, they use Ratehub.ca comparison tables to choose their mortgage provider and rate preference and continue through Ratehub.ca's digital mortgage application. The only difference now is that Ratehub.ca's in-house mortgage specialists will identify themselves with Ratehub.ca, not CanWise Financial.

"The Ratehub.ca brand is evolving. Ratehub.ca is a place where you can actually get your mortgage, not just compare rates," said Alyssa Furtado, Co-CEO of Ratehub Inc. "This change supports our mission of providing the best user experience from online search through to mortgage close."

Ratehub Inc. launched its own Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) approved lender under the CanWise Financial brand in late 2020, supporting Ratehub Inc.'s vision of becoming the best digital mortgage company for Canadians. Prior to today's rebrand, CanWise Financial was representing both the brokerage and a lender.

"It can be confusing for our customers to start on Ratehub.ca, and then speak to CanWise Financial (the brokerage) about different lending options including CanWise (the lender)," said James Laird, Co-CEO of Ratehub Inc. "This change will simplify the customer experience with Ratehub.ca representing comparison and lender selection, and CanWise being one of the lending options in the Ratehub.ca mortgage marketplace."

Over the past decade, Ratehub.ca has helped millions of Canadians make smarter financial decisions. With roots as an early innovator in the online mortgage world, Ratehub.ca became the first comparison service to integrate an in-house mortgage brokerage (the award-winning CanWise Financial). Rebranding the mortgage brokerage from CanWise Financial to Ratehub.ca shows Ratehub Inc.'s continued commitment to innovate and simplify the mortgage journey.

About Ratehub Inc.

Ratehub Inc. connects Canadians to the best financial tools, advice, and products on the market through its financial product comparison site and mortgage brokerage, Ratehub.ca, mortgage lender, CanWise, insurance brokerage, RH Insurance, and personal finance website, MoneySense. More than 24 million Canadians visit Ratehub.ca and MoneySense every year to get personalized recommendations on the best mortgage rates, credit cards, savings accounts, GICs, and insurance products. To learn more, visit www.ratehub.ca or www.canwise.com or www.rhinsurance.ca or www.moneysense.ca.

