Dr. Haydee T. Nievera Awarded for Outstanding Patient Care by Superior HealthPlan

BROWNSVILLE, Texas, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Haydee T. Nievera, a pediatrics specialist in Brownsville, has been awarded the annual Physician Summit Award by Superior HealthPlan. The award is given to one Texas provider each year who demonstrates a commitment to providing high-quality and comprehensive healthcare to their patients. Dr. Nievera was presented with the award earlier this year.
"Superior relies on quality providers like Dr. Nievera to meet the needs of our members," said Dr. David Harmon, Chief Medical Director at Superior. "We're proud to recognize her dedication to the Brownsville community and look forward to our continued partnership so we can fulfill our purpose of transforming the health of Texas communities, one person at a time."
The Physician Summit Award is given to one Texas provider annually, acknowledging the extraordinary efforts of a physician to provide quality care and clinical excellence to Superior members. Dr. Nievera was chosen due to her dedication to the community, quality partnership with Superior, and a commitment to collaborating with patients and their guardians to ensure healthy growth and development.
"Having been a practicing pediatrician for the past 22 years, I feel very passionate about what I do," said Dr. Nievera, MD, FAAP. "To be recognized and awarded for doing something I love is such an honor and icing on the cake. I am very grateful to be the recipient of the 2021 Superior HealthPlan Physician Summit Award."
More than 20 years ago, Dr. Nievera began her medical career in Brownsville following residency in New York. In 2004, Dr. Nievera joined her spouse, Dr. Everett Nievera, MD, FAAP, to establish their own pediatric practice.
"This award is truly a recognition of the teamwork with Dr. Everett and our hardworking staff who are committed to providing high-quality, individualized care to each patient," said Dr. Nievera. "Having former patients entrust the care of their own children is a testament of the quality of care we provide. We look forward to continue serving the community in the coming years."
To learn more, visit https://www.facebook.com/haydeeverett/.
Founded in 1999, Superior HealthPlan is a managed care company that delivers quality healthcare throughout Texas. Committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with nearly 4,000 employees in 8 offices throughout the state. Superior is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. More information on Superior can be found at www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.
