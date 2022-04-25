Pandemic Disruption: A Golden Opportunity to Create a Healthy Work Culture

Sherry Blair, business consultant, speaker and author, states the disruptions of the last few years have caused many individuals to explore more meaningful work, start their own businesses, and prioritize personal and family commitments over careers. Employers need to address low job satisfaction rates and meet expectations of workers from various generations, races, gender identities, and industries. These changing work dynamics and employee perspectives make it crucial to have a strong work culture that's sustainable.

MONTCLAIR, N.J., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The silver lining in the disruption caused by the pandemic is that it provides a golden opportunity for changing work culture, which is the most difficult thing to change," maintains certified business consultant and author Sherry Blair. "Due to the tremendous number of people working from home and hybrid models being considered, culture has been turned upside down, causing a unique opportunity for making positive change."

According to Blair, the disruptions of the last few years have caused many individuals to explore more meaningful work, start their own businesses, and prioritize personal and family commitments over careers. Employers need to address low job satisfaction rates and meet expectations of workers from various generations, races, gender identities, and industries. These changing work dynamics and employee perspectives make it crucial to have a strong work culture that's sustainable.

The latest edition of Blair's book, Positivity Pulse Disrupted, contains expert advice on how to lead with hope and rebuild with resiliency. She provides guidelines for effectively transforming workplace culture to foster a more satisfying and productive environment to meet the diverse needs of all workers. A true investment in human capital involves building better communication through shared values between the organization and its individuals.

"A positive company culture is critical for business success. Leaders have a responsibility to be as intentional about their culture as they are about their sales, finances, and operations," states Blair, founder/CEO of the Sherry Blair Institute. "But unfortunately, while leaders often talk about culture, many don't have a systematic process in place to build and sustain a positive work environment, as they do for other important aspects of their business."

In the face of the great resignation, the Sherry Blair Institute has been helping organizations retool to retain their best people and thrive after the disruption of the pandemic. The programs have a proven track record to help businesses build a healthy work culture to drive high performance and employee satisfaction.

Today's organizations must commit to expanding the scope, knowledge, and effectiveness of their teams through building a customized roadmap, based on research, theory, and practice.

"Values-driven leadership empowers employees to create caring relationships, to rebuild a better culture for a brighter future, where people bring their best to the world of work and beyond," maintains Blair. "That is the key to success in these changing, challenging times."

Sherry Blair holds a graduate degree from Columbia University in International Social Welfare & Policy Analysis and second graduate degree in Industrial Organizational Psychology. She is one of the first in the world formally trained in positive psychology. She is the author and co-author of numerous books, courses, and training programs. Sherry is a licensed therapist, professional coach, certified business consultant and motivational keynote speaker. She remains committed to research in helping people and organizations change and guiding people to invest in human capital.

About Sherry Blair Institute

Founded in 2002, the Sherry Blair Institute provides the tools to empower leaders and teams to fuel positive change. The evidence-based programs, digital courses, and training sessions are uniquely tailored to an organization's needs. Blair's step-by-step guidance helps companies surmount challenges that go beyond deadlines and deals to create a culture where employees feel comfortable using words about feelings instead of just concrete business topics. Caring about people and cultivating workplaces that reflect that value is crucial to increasing performance, productivity, and employee retention. For more information, please visit http://www.SherryBlairInstitute.com.

