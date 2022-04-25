Humantic AI Announces $1.5M in First-Round Funding

Startup Led by Amarpreet Kalkat Aims to Humanize the Internet with People Intelligence

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Humantic AI, a new startup providing personality AI to revenue and sales teams, announced today its first round of $1.5 million in funding from a group of highly regarded angel investors.

"We are building Humantic AI to help salespeople understand their prospects and speak in language that truly connects with their potential customers," said Founder and CEO Amarpreet Kalkat. "To that end, we're thrilled to announce that top angel investors in our space believe in our long-term vision of building a much-needed layer of 'people intelligence' to humanize the internet."

First-round investors include Gokul Rajaram, Board Member of Coinbase and Pinterest; John Donovan, Former CEO of AT&T Communications; Amit Singh, Board Member of Asana; Bradley Horowitz, Vice President of Product at Google; and Binny Bansal, Co-Founder of Flipkart. In addition, investor Sharath Keshava Narayana, Co-Founder of Observe AI (YC W18), has joined Humantic AI's Board of Directors.

Based in Palo Alto and Bangalore, Humantic AI provides prospect intelligence to revenue teams, helping salespeople engage more customers, build trustworthy relationships, and close more deals. The company already counts Paypal, McKinsey, and hyper-growth startups Supportlogic and Appian as clients.

"Any sales leader will tell you one immutable fact: it's people, not companies, who make sales decisions," Kalkat added. "Yet, when you ask sales teams what they know about people on their prospect lists, most have nothing more than an email ID and a LinkedIn profile. That is why we are building Humantic AI, to give salespeople a competitive advantage in understanding their prospects."

A recent report by McKinsey revealed companies that excel at personalization generate 40% more revenue than companies who do not. While most sellers understand the need for personalization, many struggle to find a scalable solution that is not mechanical and impersonal, according to Humantic AI.

The company aims to change that dynamic by making authentic, scalable personalization a reality, providing sellers with actionable personality insights derived from its neuroscience and computational psychometrics based proprietary AI. Kalkat says Humantic AI's collaboration with clients is already demonstrating results. On average, they report:

36% decrease in staff time required from first engagement

30% increase in response rates, and

6.2% increase in closed revenue

Investor and Board Member Narayana added, "One of the key reasons I invested in Humantic is the product versatility and the spectrum depth itself. The product is one that can be used by every company on this planet. Big, small, mid-sized, everyone needs a prospect intelligence tool."

About Humantic AI

Founded in 2021 and used by more than 100 organizations worldwide, Humantic AI provides prospect intelligence to revenue teams. This helps sellers engage more customers, build more trustworthy relationships and close more deals through authentic personalization. Its technology is anchored around its proprietary personality AI engine, which combines ML & NLP with Neuroscience and Computational Linguistics to create detailed personality profiles. These profiles provide recommendations to sellers to help them be effective with prospects at every step of their buying journey.

