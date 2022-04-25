No More Games: A Story About Life, Love, Baseball and the Impact of Friendship

Author Mike Gallo Releases Nostalgic Coming-of-Age About the Important Relationships of Youth
INDIANAPOLIS, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the start of spring, many are dusting off their bats and gloves, gearing up for baseball season. More than three million children currently play baseball in the U.S. and the numbers continue to grow each year.
In "No More Games," author Mike Gallo provides a nostalgic, coming-of-age story about baseball and honoring the great friendships of youth, based on a short story he wrote in college.
Gallo has taught social studies and language arts teacher for more than two decades. When COVID ravaged the 2020-21 school year, he found himself looking for purpose and with more time on his hands than he was used to.
"I began to revisit this story I started so many years ago," Gallo said. "Once I started writing, I literally couldn't stop. The characters were writing it for me."
When main character David's son asks him for help with baseball, it spurs memories of David's own childhood spent on the field. He recalls a particularly pivotal summer, where he was forced to choose between forging his own path and sticking with his best friends.
"When we look back at those formative years," Gallo said, "we can see how influential the bonds of youth, during periods of substantial growth and self-discovery, remain with us for the rest of our lives."
"No More Games"
By Mike Gallo
ISBN: 978-1-6641-6246-4
Available at Xlibris and Amazon
About the author
Mike Gallo is a sports enthusiast who has taught social studies and language arts for more than 20 years. He earned his bachelor's degree in Communications from Purdue University in Lafayette, Ind., a B.S. in Secondary Education from Indiana University, South Bend, and a Masters in the Art of Teaching from Marygrove College in Detroit, Mich. This book began as a short story Gallo wrote in college that he always wanted to revisit. Gallo lives in northern Indiana with his wife and three children. For more about the author or his book, visit: https://www.xlibris.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/825607-no-more-games.
