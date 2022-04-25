/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Technical Briefing and Accreditation: 2022 Royal Tour to Canada of Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall/

Accreditation is open for the 2022 Royal Tour of Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall

OTTAWA, ON, April 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadian Heritage officials will hold a media briefing on Tuesday to provide the full program itinerary and logistical information regarding Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall's tour of Canada in May 2022. They will visit Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada's Capital Region, and the Northwest Territories.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

EVENT: Media technical briefing

DATE: Tuesday, April 26, 2022

TIME: 1:00 p.m.

The technical briefing will be virtual only and organized through the Press Gallery.

Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact pressres2@parl.gc.ca for access.

Media representatives wishing to listen in the teleconference (for listening only) should dial 1-866-805-7923 (toll-free in Canada and the United States) or 613-960-7518. The access code is 2313827#.

ACCREDITATION:

All media representatives who wish to cover the 2022 Royal Tour must be accredited in accordance with the normal procedures of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and obtain an ID card.

The application for accreditation can be accessed through the 2022 Royal Tour Registration and Accreditation Portal website. The registration code for media is: d?CkUYNuYn$B and applications must be accompanied by a passport-type photo (jpg or gif format) of the applicant, a copy of the applicant's assignment letter, and identification information.

The deadline to apply for accreditation is May 2, 2022, at 5 p.m. ET. All sections of the application must be completed.

Please specify in which media centre you wish to pick up your ID card.

