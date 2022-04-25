TRAWICK INTERNATIONAL LAUNCHES 24/7 CUSTOMER SERVICE

FAIRHOPE, Ala., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trawick International today announced the launch of its 24/7 Customer Service operating model.
Travelers can now reach a Trawick International customer service representative 24 hours a day, seven days a week, via phone, email, and live chat. Representatives can answer questions about the different travel insurance and trip cancellation plans available, help with purchasing the right plan for an upcoming trip or cruise, and assist with changes to already purchased plans.
Daryl Trawick, Founder and President, Trawick International, commented, "More and more people understand the importance of protecting themselves and their trip investments, and the desire for travel insurance has grown. As an industry leader, Trawick International wants to make sure we are available to our customers when they need us, regardless of the day, time, or location. We are pleased to now offer 24/7 customer service to help as many people as possible and answer any questions they may have about our plans and services."
Lupe Zepeda, Vice President of Customer Service, Trawick International, added, "To facilitate the extended hours and increased volumes, we have hired and extensively trained additional representatives for the customer service team. This growth is energizing, and the whole team is eager to help our customers any way we can."
Those interested in learning about travel insurance or purchasing a plan for their next trip can reach Trawick International Customer Service at (888) 301-9289 or info@trawickinternational.com. Live chat is also available on trawickinternational.com.
Trawick International has been a leading provider of travel insurance and other assistance services for nearly 25 years. The Company offers a full suite of innovative travel, travel medical, and student insurance, as well as emergency assistance services. For more, visit trawickinternational.com.
Melissa Nicholson
Director of Corporate Communications
Trawick International
+1-949-275-7246
Melissa.Nicholson@trawickinternational.com
SOURCE Trawick International
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
