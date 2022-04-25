Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz Hires Four New Team Members

#1 Medium-Sized Company to Work for in PA Continues to Grow
FREDERICK, Md., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Regional premier advisory firm, Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz (BSSF), hires new team members in Pennsylvania and Maryland:
- Denise A. Altieri joined the BSSF Small Business Accounting Services team. She brings over 30 years of bookkeeping and administrative experience to the Firm. Denise is located at the BSSF office in Frederick, Maryland.
- Michael D. Azzato joined BSSF as a Tax Staff Accountant. He holds a B.S. degree in Neuroscience and a B.A. degree in Philosophy from the University of Scranton as well as a B.S. degree in Accounting from Penn State Harrisburg. He is located at the BSSF office in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.
- Ethan J. Clark joined BSSF as an Audit Staff Accountant. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Liberty University. Ethan is a veteran law enforcement professional with over 20 years of experience transitioning to a role in the accounting industry. He is located at the BSSF office in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.
- Scott W. Romberger joined BSSF as the Client Advisory Services (CAS) Senior Advisor. He has 35 years of experience in accounting and will assist in providing outsourced CFO services to clients. He is located at the BSSF office in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.
ABOUT BROWN SCHULTZ SHERIDAN & FRITZ
Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz is a premier advisory firm, providing accounting, assurance, tax, and consulting services across the Mid-Atlantic Region. In 2021, BSSF was named the #1 Best Place to Work in PA in the medium-sized company category, nationally ranked as a Best Accounting Firm to Work For and named one of the top ten Best Firms for Young Accountants in the U.S. Learn more at http://www.bssf.com.
Media Contact
Jeshanah Fox, Marketing Director, Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz, 717.761.7171 x2100, jeshanahfox@bssf.com
SOURCE Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz
