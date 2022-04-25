VOYAGER DIGITAL KICKS OFF ITS NEW "CRYPTO FOR ALL" CAMPAIGN AND ANNOUNCES KEY BUSINESS MILESTONES

TSX: VOYG

OTCQX: VYGVF

Borse Frankfurt: UCD2

Company has completed over 36 million consumer crypto transactions and taken in over $5.5 billion in total net new retail deposits since inception as of March 31, 2022

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") VOYG VYGVF UCD, one of the fastest-growing consumer cryptocurrency platforms in the United States, today announced it launched its new "Crypto for All" campaign across media channels in the U.S.

The Company also announced reaching several key business milestones. It has completed over 36 million consumer crypto transactions since it first released its mobile app, over 80% of which have been completed in the past 12 months. In addition, the Company shared that it has exceeded over $5.5 billion in net new retail deposits since inception, with 73% of those new deposits completed in the 12 months ended March 31, 2022.

"Voyager is, first and foremost, focused on advocating for the crypto consumer. And even amid this inevitable period of regulatory uncertainty, we have not seen any material impacts on our business. We continue to see healthy growth in net new dollar and crypto deposits as well as increased customer engagement on the platform. It is an exciting time for crypto, and I couldn't be more optimistic about our company and our future," said Steve Ehrlich, Voyager's CEO and co-founder.

Voyager's "Crypto for All" campaign brings more humanity and accessibility to the world of crypto. The new campaign features Voyager customers from a variety of backgrounds sharing their thoughts and experiences with crypto and Voyager--highlighting transparency, inclusivity, freedom, and opportunity. The campaign is currently running across a wide range of digital channels in the United States. A video sample of the campaign can be viewed here.

Voyager will also participate in several upcoming investor and crypto-industry conferences throughout fiscal Q4 2022, these include:

SALT Crypto Bahamas, Thursday, April 28 , 2022

, 2022 Blooomberg: Investing in Tomorrow, Wednesday, May 11 , 2022

, 2022 OTC Crypto Conference, Thursday, May 19 , 2022

, 2022 H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, Tuesday, May 24 , 2022

, 2022 B. Riley Institutional Investor Conference, Wednesday, May 25, 2022

For more information about investor events Voyager will be participating in, please visit www.investvoyager.com/investorrelations/events.

Voyager is scheduled to announce the results of its fiscal 2022 third quarter ending March 31st on Monday, May 16th. To register for the call, go to the earnings event webcast link on the Voyager events page.

About Voyager Digital Ltd.

Voyager Digital Ltd.'s VOYG VYGVF UCD US subsidiary, Voyager Digital, LLC, is a fast-growing cryptocurrency platform in the United States founded in 2018 to bring choice, transparency, and cost-efficiency to the marketplace. Voyager offers a secure way to trade over 100 different crypto assets using its easy-to-use mobile application. Through its subsidiary Coinify ApS, Voyager provides crypto payment solutions for both consumers and merchants around the globe. To learn more about the company, please visit https://www.investvoyager.com .

The TSX has not approved or disapproved of the information contained herein.

Press Contacts

Voyager Digital, Ltd.

Voyager Public Relations Team

pr@investvoyager.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/voyager-digital-kicks-off-its-new-crypto-for-all-campaign-and-announces-key-business-milestones-301531596.html

SOURCE Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.