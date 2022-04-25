HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd. Announces the Effective Date Of Name Change to HS GovTechTM

VANCOUVER, BC, April 25, 2022 /CNW/ - HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd. (the "Company" or "HealthSpace") HS HDSLF (Frankfurt: 38H) is pleased to announce that effective April 27, 2022, the Company's name will change from "HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd." to "HS GovTech Solutions Inc.".

The Company's name change comes as a natural evolution in the growth of its continued product offerings and the diverse agencies it has been serving.The Company's environmental health customers have started to share the secret of what the Company does and that has led to its platform being adopted beyond environmental health. From fire departments, to tobacco regulation, to contact tracing and more, the Company's platform has been utilized in many use cases beyond the core environmental health space. The broad reaching, multi-spectrum nature of the Company's product suite is perfectly tooled for local government regulatory tracking as it pertains to all manner of health and safety.

Regarding the name change, Silas Garrison, CEO of HealthSpace, commented "I am excited to unveil our new logo and name. HS GovTech has been in the works for months as we have diligently worked through how to best convey the Company's evolution and forward looking growth plans. When it comes to health and safety, for local government agencies, simply collecting their data is not enough. Many vendors help collect and manage data for agencies. What our customers need is beyond just storage of information. It is what you do with that data that is the differentiator - our customers need to share their data, report on their data, make it transparent, collaborative and actionable. They need to engage with their citizens. Offering services online, conducting virtual inspections and utilizing modern payment solutions - these agencies must take an all-in approach."

Beyond Data Management

"Our driving motivation has long been to empower government efficiency. However, as the needs of the world have evolved so too has the approach of achieving our ultimate goal. Data management alone is not enough. That is why we operate with the mission of 'Beyond Data Management'. The data housed within our platform for each of our customers is only representative of the value and protection these agencies provide to citizens. Critical things, like food safety, a core mission of environmental health, most definitely benefit from robust data analytics and advanced reporting. But proactive monitoring which alerts an agency to potential problem areas does not address the actual issue. Tracking data trends alone will not solve issues of health and safety.

These agencies must go beyond data management. They must take the fight against food borne illness, communicable diseases and other health and safety issues that threaten citizens by becoming proactive. Using digital tools such as GovCall, My Health Department and HSCloud under one product suite are vital to helping them carry out this fight. It is a suite of products, a toolkit, that allow these agencies to take their data and turn it into powerful communication and collaboration initiatives that help solve issues faster. And, in many cases, faster resolution of issues can literally save lives."

The Company's common shares are anticipated to begin trading under the new name on the CSE on April 27, 2022 under the new name and the trading symbol for the Company will remain "HS". The new CUSIP will be 40453C101 and the new ISIN number will be CA40453C1014. The share capital of the Company remains unchanged.

In addition to the name change, the Company also announces it has entered into a number of partnerships with leading marketing firms to assist with capital markets advisory and consulting, investor communication, online marketing, social media and content creation.

TRIOMPHE HOLDINGS LTD. (DBA Capital Analytica), a social media marketing and consulting firm, CA$140,000 12-month contract

Think Ink Marketing Data and Email Services LLC, a public relations services firm, US$150,000 3-month contract

3-month contract Cornerstone Capital Solutions LLC, video content creation and distribution, US$12,000

42o Blaze Capital Corp, corporate communications services, US$25,000

HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd.

HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd. HealthSpace is an industry leading software as a service company serving the state, provincial and local government market across the United States and Canada. HealthSpace's cutting edge platforms currently provide inspection, information, communication and data management systems that enable government agencies to operate more efficiently. HealthSpace's cloud and mobile based platforms are currently deployed in over 800 state and local government organizations across North America. HealthSpace currently offers the only fully integrated inspection, administration and analytics product suite across all platforms in North America. HealthSpace also delivers its government grade technologies to private businesses through its My Health Department platform, enabling citizens and private businesses to gain visibility and predictability into their own organizations and move from a reactive to a proactive operational status. As HealthSpace continues to deliver focused service and innovative solutions to government organizations, the Company entered the FinTech space through its HSPay offering which serves as a payment platform that streamlines the intake of government revenue. Further, HealthSpace's GovCall platform offers one of the only teleconferencing and video collaboration platforms tailored exclusively for government agencies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although HealthSpace believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. HealthSpace expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE HealthSpace Data