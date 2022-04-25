Accomplished Classical Pianist Publishes Collection of Stories, Essays and Interviews

In "Afterthoughts of a Pianist-Teacher," Author Donald Isler reflects on more than 50 years of living a professional life dedicated to music
NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New York-based teacher and musician-turned-author Donald Isler has compiled an intriguing collection of stories, essays and interviews designed to inform and entertain readers who possess even a small interest in classical music.
Part One of the book is comprised of 35 essays that are a blend of serious and amusing anecdotes coupled with articles about great musicians Isler heard, knew personally, or studied with.
The 31 interviews that make up Part Two include in-depth conversations with great piano artists of the older generation, several child prodigies and many distinguished musicians in-between, as well as two acclaimed radio personalities, one impresario who has devoted her life to developing the careers of important musicians—and Dr. Ruth Westheimer, the sex therapist, who speaks about the music in her life.
"I've been a musician all my life, principally a pianist and teacher," Isler says. "I've performed many concerts as both a soloist and a chamber music player, and later founded a record company. The essays in the book contain tales about my experiences, as well as stories about my connections to, and what I learned from, brilliant musicians, with whom I studied. It's designed to inform and entertain anyone interested in classical music, the piano, teaching, and great musicianship."
"Afterthoughts of a Pianist/Teacher: A Collection of Essays and Interviews"
By Donald Isler
ISBN: 9781663234308 (softcover) 9781663234315 (ebook)
Available at iUniverse, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Isler is a lifelong New Yorker and a graduate of the prestigious High School of Music and Art as well as the Manhattan School of Music. He has a deep love of classical music that he hopes to share with readers, along with the idea that, "classical music is very human, and not a snobbish, elitist thing."
