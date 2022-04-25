Reprocessed Medical Devices Market to Develop at CAGR of 14.9% During Forecast Period, Says TMR Study

- With increasing number of cardiovascular surgeries and treatments, demand for low-cost equipment is also expected to rise, which is likely to bolster growth of the global market
- Growing public awareness as well as a stringent regulatory system focused at protecting patient safety is expected to drive the need for high-quality reprocessed equipment
ALBANY, N.Y., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global reprocessed medical devices market was valued at US$ 2.05 Bn in 2020. The global market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2028. It is likely to surpass the value of US$ 5.9 Bn by 2028. A key growth factor for the global reprocessed medical devices market is the rising clinical necessity to reduce medical waste in hospitals as well as other healthcare facilities. The global market is likely to be fueled by increasing consumer knowledge regarding the products' advantages, such as low cost.
The global reprocessed medical devices market is being driven by rise in incidence of cardiovascular illnesses, growing geriatric populace, and developments in healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, positive government initiatives to promote awareness regarding equipment reprocessing are expected to open up significant commercial opportunities for the global reprocessed medical devices market in the years to come.
Request Brochure of Reprocessed Medical Devices Market Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2064
North America is projected to hold major share of the global reprocessed medical devices market during the projected period. Due to rising adoption of reprocessed medical devices and supportive regulatory frameworks, the U.S. is expected to lead the market in North America. The key driver of the North America market is the increasing demand to minimize trash generation and potential environmental impact caused by the region's expanding rubbish landfills. The growing need to decrease healthcare costs as well as a paucity of facilities for appropriate waste disposal is likely to drive the North America reprocessed medical devices market.
Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Reprocessed Medical Devices Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=2064
Key Findings of Market Report
- Cost-effectiveness of recycled medical equipment, mounting demands to decrease medical waste, and greater knowledge of such products in healthcare institutions are likely to drive the global market. The market is expected to develop in response to rising pressure on healthcare institutions to save costs.
- The global reprocessed medical devices market is expected to grow steadily due to rising preference among healthcare professionals to utilize single-use reprocessed devices (SUDs) as a method to better patient safety by minimizing the risk of infection whilst also cutting costs. These products fulfill the same high standards as the original equipment, ensuring patient safety and meeting the demand for these items.
- As the volume of cardiovascular surgeries and treatments grows, the demand for low-cost alternatives is also expected to grow, thereby propelling the global market. The emergence of low-cost, single-use reprocessed cardiovascular equipment has increased usage, which is likely to add to the growth of the segment in the years to come.
Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Reprocessed Medical Devices Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=2064
Global Reprocessed Medical Devices Market: Growth Drivers
- Substantial cost savings from the use of reprocessed medical devices, increasing demand to decrease medical waste, and adoption of these products are likely to drive the global reprocessed medical devices market. As per the Association of Medical Device Reprocessors (AMDR), employing reprocessed medical equipment can help a standard hospital save between US$ 500,000 and US$ 2 Mn per year. As such, rising demand on healthcare institutions to save costs is expected to propel the global reprocessed medical devices market.
- Technological breakthroughs and growing acceptance of innovative products are expected to drive the reprocessed medical devices market in Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific
Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=2064
Global Reprocessed Medical Devices Market: Key Competitors
- Centurion Medical Products Corporation
- Hygia Health Services Inc.
- Suretech Medical Inc.
- Philips Healthcare
- LUMITOS AG
- Medline Industries Inc.
Global Reprocessed Medical Devices Market: Segmentation
Device Type
- Cardiovascular Devices
- General Surgery Devices
- Laparoscopic Devices
- Orthopedic External Fixation Devices
- Gastroenterology Biopsy Forceps
Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:
Home Care Medical Devices Market: Home care medical devices are intentional for use in any location outside a professional health care facility. A user could be a caregiver, patient, or family member who directly uses a home care medical device or offers assistance in using it. A skilled health care professional is a licensed health care professional with expert skills and proficiency in the use of the home care medical devices such that they can aid or train caregivers and recipients to use and maintain the device.
Ingestible Medical Devices Market: Ingestible medical devices are clinically relevant technology which combines with circuits and sensing techniques. The medical devices technique expand the capabilities of ingestible capsules and enable a new diagnostic and treatment applications for the patients. The ingestible medical device system handles the routine upgradeable design which creates a new platform and possibilities for treatment application among colorectal cancer patients.
Self-diagnostic Medical Devices Market: Self-diagnostic medical devices are devices used for monitoring and measurement of important parameters of health diagnosis such as hypertension, blood pressure, sugar level, heart rate, temperature, and other conditions. These devices include blood pressure monitoring devices, blood glucose level measurement devices, cholesterol measurement devices, nebulizers, thermometers, and insulin pumps.
About Us
Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.
Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.
For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ
Contact
Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/reprocessed-medical-devices.htm
SOURCE Transparency Market Research
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.