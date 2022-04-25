With MSMEs Recovering, BRI Succeeds with a Profit of Rp. 12.22 trillion for Q1 2022

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank BRI BBRI successfully opens Q1 2022 with a profit of Rp. 12.22 trillion or 78.13% yoy. BRI's assets grew 8.99% year-on-year (yoy) to Rp. 1,650.28 trillion in March 2022 because of sustainable activities from MSMEs.
"The recovery of MSMEs has pushed BRI's lending to grow by 7.43% yoy to Rp. 1,075.93 trillion, which is higher than the national banking credit distribution of 6.65% in Q1 2022," said Sunarso, President Director of BRI.
BRI's MSMEs loan portfolio grew by 9.24% yoy from Rp. 826.85 trillion in March 2021 to Rp. 903.29 trillion in March 2022. The micro segment lending grew 13.55%, the consumer segment by 4.56% and the small and medium segment by 3.96%.
BRI's successful credit channeling and good risk management were reflected in BRI's NPL ratio of 3.09% in March 2022 decreasing from 3.30% in March 2021.
The improved credit quality was also caused by the restructuring of credit of Rp. 144.27 trillion in Q1 2022, decreasing from Rp. 103.75 trillion in Q1 2021.
BRI provides sufficient reserves to anticipate future risks with NPL Coverage of 276.0%, increasing from the NPL Coverage of 231.17% in March 2021.
Furthermore, BRI managed to record a 7.39% growth in collecting third-party funds in Q4 2022, with low-cost funds increasing by 15.99% yoy as the main driver of growth.
The proportion of BRI's low-cost funds is recorded at 63.63%, bringing a positive impact to the company's business from 58.91% in Q1 2021.
"As part of the Liability Structure Transformation, BRI continues to encourage low-cost funds for sustainable businesses, namely transaction-based products and services in the wholesale segment and strengthen BRImo's features and transactions," added Sunarso.
The consolidated LDR of banks which was recorded at 86.96%, with a CAR of 24.61%, further support BRI's ability to disburse loan.
BRI was able to record a positive efficiency ratio with BOPO of 69.34% in March 2022, lower than 78.41% in March 2021, by digital transformation, improving non-performing loans ratio, and increasing low-cost funds.
"With BRI's positive performance and a good risk management, BRI is optimistic that in 2022 BRI will be able to exceed its pre-pandemic performance," concluded Sunarso.
Information about Bank BRI can be accessed at www.bri.co.id.
SOURCE PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BRI)
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.