What to Do if You Suspect Nursing Home Abuse

Elder neglect and abuse are grim realities of the nursing home industry says The Law Offices of Roger S. Weinberg
TOWSON, Md., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Although there are many nursing homes throughout the state of Maryland that take excellent care of their patients, there are still places where malpractice occurs.
"By the time a decision is made to place a loved one in an assisted living facility, the family is no longer able to safely care for them on their own. People expect their loved ones to receive premium care above their capacity," says attorney Roger S. Weinberg. Issues in nursing homes are a problem that cannot be solved with inaction.
When faced with a situation where you suspect neglect or abuse of a loved one, it can be overwhelming to handle. Knowing where to start and what to do next in a critical moment can cause intense stress. However, if you suspect any malpractice, there are steps you can take.
Trusting your instinct when it comes to instances of mistreatment in assisted living facilities can be challenging.
Noticing signs of abuse such as bruising, or changes in appearance and behavior, such as sudden weight loss, is a crucial step. Once these signs become apparent, contacting the police and notifying the facility's staff is the next best step.
When someone's well-being is at stake, speaking up about the first signs of suspicious activity is essential. The Law Offices of Roger S. Weinberg urge people to err on the side of caution and follow their instincts when it comes to ensuring a loved one's health. The same is true if the neglect or abuse of anyone is suspected in a facility.
Certain professionals — such as police officers and nursing home employees — are responsible for reporting instances of suspected and confirmed abuse to Adult Protective Services once they become aware of the situation. When neglect or abuse occurs, the responsible party is both civilly and criminally liable in the eyes of state and federal law.
Your next step may be to contact an attorney. After seeing a variety of circumstances dealing with mistreatment in living facilities, attorneys develop a keen understanding of the law and its intricacies.
With empathy and compassion, The Law Offices of Roger S. Weinberg zealously seek legal solutions that best serve their clients' needs. They treat everyone they encounter with dignity, respect and transparency, granting clients peace of mind throughout stressful situations. Attorney Weinberg offers consultation to families struggling with issues of suspected nursing home abuse to help them seek the best legal options.
This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.
SOURCE The Law Offices of Roger S. Weinberg
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.