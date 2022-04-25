Assembly Acquires Leading eCommerce Market Data and Intelligence Provider, PipeCandy

LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Assembly, global ecommerce software platform powering market-leading products including Helium 10, Pacvue and Refersion, today announced the acquisition of PipeCandy, the leading vertical DaaS company and market intelligence platform that tracks insights on 5.4 million online retailers. Financial details of the deal will not be disclosed.
"External data provides perspective that companies simply don't have access to internally. Assembly already has the deepest and widest dataset — spanning marketplace, social and affiliate ecommerce performance of merchants," said Ben Collier, Head of Product at Assembly. "With PipeCandy, we now unlock a 360-degree view of ecommerce performance of brands. PipeCandy has the best data set on DTC ecommerce in the industry and Assembly is now poised to be the authority of omni-channel ecommerce market intelligence."
PipeCandy analyzes the complex data sets of the global DTC market and delivers comprehensive insights to marketers, investors, analysts and and sales teams at leading logistics, tech, and financial institutions. PipeCandy's deep market data and insights power strategic decisions, and their analytical models estimate that nearly $500B in GMV is cleared by 5.4 million ecommerce companies.
"We are the first and largest, vertical-focused data company out of India - covering 5.4 million ecommerce companies, of which 250,000 are DTC brands," explained Ashwin Ramasamy, co-founder of PipeCandy. "We quintupled our coverage through 2021 and our customers include some of the most prominent companies and brands in the lending, financial services, SaaS, and logistics industries," continued Ramasamy. "Being a product in the Assembly platform will allow us to solidify our position as the largest, cleanest and most accurate dataset on ecommerce and DTC companies, and scale our product and business insight offerings for brands and ecommerce operators."
In addition to the acquisition, PipeCandy recently launched a first-of-its-kind Data Center of Excellence, where product managers, data scientists, data UI designers, and application developers are rapidly building omni-channel insight products. To lead the center, PipeCandy hired Bharath Moro as Principal Product Manager, and Hemant Kumar as Principal Data Scientist. Moro founded two tech startups in the travel and public policy space, and he brings large-scale data platform and product experience to the table. Kumar, who holds multiple patents in recommendation systems, was most recently an entrepreneur in residence at Antler Global. Prior to Antler Global, Kumar was a data science architect at IBM Watson.
Headquartered in Los Angeles, Assembly is a global ecommerce platform bringing best-in-breed software, content and community across platforms including Amazon, Walmart, Instacart, and Shopify — helping businesses of all sizes and kinds simplify and scale.
PipeCandy is a vertical data-as-a-service (DaaS) product tracking more than 5.4 million ecommerce companies across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Middle East, India and Australia. Being the largest, cleanest dataset on ecommerce and DTC companies, PipeCandy is considered the industry standard for ecommerce market intelligence. PipeCandy's deep market data and insights power strategic decisions at the world's leading lending, financial services, SaaS, and logistics companies.
