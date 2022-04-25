Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market revenue to cross USD 55 Bn by 2028: Global Market Insights Inc.

The persistent segment in the virtual desktop infrastructure market is poised to expand at more than 20% CAGR by 2028 due to the increasing demand from end users for the personalized configuration requirements of virtual desktops.

SELBYVILLE, Delaware, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market size is expected to record a valuation of USD 55 billion by 2028, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc. The extensive adoption of mobile devices for enterprise computing and the growing demand for virtualization are anticipated to contribute significantly to the market growth.

The extensive penetration of cloud computing services and enhancements in virtualization technologies are set to fuel the VDI market expansion. VDI infrastructure has hybrid & multi-cloud deployment options along with rapid provisioning capabilities. The rising demand to manage the accessibility of multiple software and applications over digital workspaces can be addressed by deploying Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) platforms.

The VDI market for persistent segment is poised to attain a 20% growth rate till 2028. There has been an increasing demand from end users for the personalized configuration requirements of virtual desktops. Persistent VDI addresses the demand from end users for maintaining, storing, and configuring enterprise resources as per personal necessities. Compared to non-persistent VDI, persistent VDI features sophisticated logic drives for storage applications.

The hardware segment in the virtual desktop infrastructure market is projected to observe a 18% CAGR by 2028. The hardware components used in VDI are categorized as server-side and client-side. The client-side hardware consists of end-user computing devices such as laptops, smartphones, and PCs. Moreover, server-side hardware components are utilized in accordance with management capabilities to handle multiple VDI users.

The demand for cloud-based VDI deployments across enterprises is increasing exponentially, surging the cloud deployment segment growth during the forecast period. Enterprise-wide adoption of cloud computing services and the transition to cloud infrastructure from legacy components are driving cloud VDI demand. Cloud-based VDI solutions require less time for their deployments as compared to on-premise VDI solutions.

The acceptance of VDI solutions by IT & telecom service providers is predicted to grow at a CAGR of over 15% through 2028. Telecommunication and communication service providers are adopting VDI solutions to facilitate access to internal resources for their remote workforce. Similarly, the VDI helps companies to reduce the cost & maintenance overheads associated with physical network infrastructure.

North America is slated to hold around 30% of the virtual desktop infrastructure market share by 2028. The growing demand for a flexible work environment and penetration of cloud technologies across the region is contributing to the market progression. Furthermore, consistent improvements in VDI solutions by prominent players, such as AWS, Citrix Systems Inc., and Microsoft., are supporting the regional industry growth.

The major participants operating in the VDI market are Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Amazon.com, Inc.) Cisco Systems, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Ericom Software, Inc., Evolve IP, LLC., HP Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, IGEL Technology, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NComputing Co., Ltd., Neverfail, Inc., Nutanix, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Parallels International GmbH, RedHat, Inc., Vagrant (HashiCorp, Inc.), and VMware, Inc.

These leaders are focusing on developing advanced VDI platform solutions. VDI vendors are also focusing on the continuous development of advanced VDI solutions as per technological evolution.

Some of the major findings of the VDI market report include:

As network performance becomes increasingly improved with the introduction of software-defined networking and 5G networks, virtual desktop solutions are anticipated to match the performance of physical PCs

The enterprise-wide emphasis on teleworking along with enterprise workforce mobility is enabling the market's technological development

North America is estimated to held a major industry share of VDI solutions due to the acceptance of BYOD and work-from-home trends, followed by cloud computing services

The industry players are developing advanced VDI offerings, such as Nutanix Inc.'s Xi Frame platform, as Desktop as a Service (DaaS) providers

The market is witnessing strategic partnerships between enterprises to develop cross-platform virtual desktop infrastructure capabilities for diverse end users

