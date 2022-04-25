Bolt Data to Present Connected Field Service Insights at Field Service Palm Springs 2022 Conference

Salesforce software and consulting firm joins field service leaders in customer success, service and support at three-day conference.
PALM SPRINGS, Calif., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bolt Data, a leading software and consulting firm for the Salesforce platform, announces it is presenting at this week's Field Service Palm Springs conference. The conference brings together hundreds of field service experts and industry leaders to discuss the latest trends and topics in field service and will take place on April 26-28, 2022 at the JW Marriott in Palm Springs, California.
As a sponsor of the event, Bolt Data will bring representatives to demonstrate the capabilities of their innovative Bolt Data Connect software solution. Designed by and for field service professionals, Bolt Data Connect's featured capabilities include: asset performance monitoring, automated service response and predictive maintenance, and facilitation of new servitization-based business models.
Bolt Data's Chief Executive Officer, Rob Meredith, will be speaking at the conference on the topic of leveraging IoT and asset data to make tangible breakthrough impacts in field service on April 27th at 3:10 PM PST.
"Bolt Data is thrilled to be a sponsor of Field Service Palm Springs this year," said Rob Meredith of Bolt Data. "We look forward to meeting with other field service experts and demonstrating Bolt Data Connect's transformative features and sharing our insights on the topic of leveraging IoT."
If you plan to attend Field Service Palm Springs, be sure to visit Bolt Data at table W8 to meet their representatives and discuss how their Bolt Data Connect solution can help your organization solve its current field service challenges.
About Field Service Palm Springs 2022
To learn more about Field Service Palm Springs 2022, visit: https://fieldserviceusa.wbresearch.com/
About Bolt Data
Bolt Data is a leading software and consulting firm that empowers service professionals to accomplish more through the power of AI, IoT and service implementations on the Salesforce platform. With over ten years of specialized service industry experience, Bolt Data's proven field service solutions have transformed service organizations around the world by helping them service smarter. Visit bolt-data.com to learn more.
Media Contact
Alex Ferraro, Bolt Data, 1 785-320-2722, alex.ferraro@bolt-data.com
SOURCE Bolt Data
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.