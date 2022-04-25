Bolt Data to Present Connected Field Service Insights at Field Service Palm Springs 2022 Conference

Salesforce software and consulting firm joins field service leaders in customer success, service and support at three-day conference.

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bolt Data, a leading software and consulting firm for the Salesforce platform, announces it is presenting at this week's Field Service Palm Springs conference. The conference brings together hundreds of field service experts and industry leaders to discuss the latest trends and topics in field service and will take place on April 26-28, 2022 at the JW Marriott in Palm Springs, California.

As a sponsor of the event, Bolt Data will bring representatives to demonstrate the capabilities of their innovative Bolt Data Connect software solution. Designed by and for field service professionals, Bolt Data Connect's featured capabilities include: asset performance monitoring, automated service response and predictive maintenance, and facilitation of new servitization-based business models.

Bolt Data's Chief Executive Officer, Rob Meredith, will be speaking at the conference on the topic of leveraging IoT and asset data to make tangible breakthrough impacts in field service on April 27th at 3:10 PM PST.

"Bolt Data is thrilled to be a sponsor of Field Service Palm Springs this year," said Rob Meredith of Bolt Data. "We look forward to meeting with other field service experts and demonstrating Bolt Data Connect's transformative features and sharing our insights on the topic of leveraging IoT."

If you plan to attend Field Service Palm Springs, be sure to visit Bolt Data at table W8 to meet their representatives and discuss how their Bolt Data Connect solution can help your organization solve its current field service challenges.

About Field Service Palm Springs 2022

To learn more about Field Service Palm Springs 2022, visit: https://fieldserviceusa.wbresearch.com/

About Bolt Data

Bolt Data is a leading software and consulting firm that empowers service professionals to accomplish more through the power of AI, IoT and service implementations on the Salesforce platform. With over ten years of specialized service industry experience, Bolt Data's proven field service solutions have transformed service organizations around the world by helping them service smarter. Visit bolt-data.com to learn more.

