Dr. Kim Garbedian joins Pollin Fertility as Medical Director ahead of Canadian Infertility Awareness Week

Toronto will soon be home to Pollin Fertility, a Reproductive Health Tech start-up opening their flagship state-of-the-art Reproductive Health facility with one of Canada's top REIs, Dr. Kim Garbedian, at the helm.

TORONTO, April 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Pollin Fertility is one step closer to launching its flagship Canadian Reproductive Health Centre with the hiring of Dr. Kim Garbedian. Dr. Garbedian brings 10+ years of Reproductive Endocrinology experience and will oversee the medicine as well as the med-tech aspect of Pollin's business.

"I am pleased to be joining Pollin as Medical Director and Founding Doctor,'' says Dr. Garbedian. "What drew me to Pollin was their vision of bringing together physician and lab experts, software engineers and patients to re-imagine the reproductive health experience. This is what Canada needs and it's truly exciting."

The timing of this announcement is fitting as Canadian Infertility Awareness Week kicks off to destigmatize the realities surrounding infertility, "So let's start with the word itself," says Dr. Garbedian. "For most patients, being infertile is far from the truth. I'm thrilled to have joined a company that not only wants to elevate the patient experience but wants to reframe the narrative around infertility into a positive one, one that gives the patient a more hopeful outlook."

Canadian Infertility Awareness Week also serves as a reminder for the need to continue to deliver better patient care, which applies not only to successful pregnancy outcomes but the journey each patient goes through to arrive there.

Pollin is developing new innovative technologies that add intelligent clinic decision making, easy-to-use Electronic Medical Records (EMR), and proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms to dramatically enhance fertility outcomes and success rates. Paired with the latest evidence-based fertility medicine and a new state-of-the-art IVF lab, Pollin will be in a position to advance both the science as well as the physician and patient experience.

Pollin recently announced a sizeable investment from FH Health, a health-tech start-up based in Toronto.

"Technology hasn't played a role in how care is delivered," says FH Health CEO Melody Adhami. "By working with a world-class physician like Dr. Garbedian, Pollin will not only introduce new tools and technologies to improve the patient experience but also to enhance and advance the science."

About Dr. Kim Garbedian, MD FRCSC

Reproductive Endocrinology & Fertility Specialist (REI)

Dr. Kim Garbedian is passionate about reproductive health awareness, education and evidence-based innovation. When asked what she's most passionate about, she'll tell you without skipping a beat — her patients.

With over 10 years as a practising Reproductive Endocrinology and Fertility physician, she places great importance on the medicine which directly correlates to high fertility outcomes for her patients. She is a strong supporter of integrative and holistic approaches to fertility care. Dr. Garbedian is committed to providing her patients with her support, knowledge and experience to empower them to make informed decisions about their own fertility.

