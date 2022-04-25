Director of Channel Sales, East, Brian Baker of RapidScale, a Cox Business company, is Appointed to the Board of Directors for NC TECH Association

As a technology leader and board member, Baker will be bringing critical skill sets, insights, and expertise to the organization, which promotes growth and innovation for members of the technology industry in North Carolina.

RALEIGH, N.C., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RapidScale, a Cox Business company, announces that Director of Channel Sales, East Brian Baker, has been elected to the Board of Directors of the NC TECH Association. He plays an instrumental role in reviewing the organization's progress and helps make decisions that affect the Association's objectives. Baker will continue to support the organization's mission to uplift its members in the technology industry through education, brand development, network growth, and more.

"Brian has been affiliated with NC TECH for many years serving in various volunteer leadership roles, providing guidance and support to one of the nation's premier state/regional tech associations," said Brooks Raiford, CEO of NC TECH.

Baker is an accomplished leader, having developed his entire career in the technology sector within North Carolina. He has extensive experience in business development, new customer acquisition, sales leadership, and driving profitable results for any organization he is a part of. To recognize his business achievements and community involvement, Triangle Business Journal granted him the prestigious "40 Under 40" Award in 2010. He also previously served as president of the North Carolina chapter of AFCOM, an organization that develops individuals and organizations in the data center and IT infrastructure management field.

Within a year, Baker has been promoted from a senior cloud solutions consultant to the director of sales for the east region at RapidScale. During his time, he was responsible for new client acquisition, managed lead-generating initiatives, and developed strategic partnerships with key organizations that drove cloud opportunities for the business. His thought leadership, expertise in technology sales, and commitment to partner development benefit both executive roles he serves within RapidScale and NCTECH.

"I am proud to have been selected to serve on the Board of Directors for NC TECH. My entire career has been within the technology sector, and I have had a relationship with NC TECH for more than 15 years. The organization has been a fantastic resource for learning and collaboration with fellow technology professionals. The team continues to lead as an advocate for our industry and I look forward to supporting their efforts. "

About NC TECH

NC TECH is a not-for-profit, membership-driven trade association and the primary voice of the technology industry in North Carolina. NC TECH's mission is to foster growth and champion innovation in North Carolina's tech sector while providing a voice for the tech community. NC TECH's membership includes 600+ member companies, organizations, and institutions employing more than 200,000 workers in North Carolina.

About RapidScale

For IT and business leaders looking to scale, secure, and simplify their IT, RapidScale, a Cox Business Company, is the next-generation managed cloud services provider that aggregates best-in-class cloud technology under a single management portal, enabling IT to accomplish more and providing an exceptional end-user experience. By delivering simple and secure access to company data and applications from anywhere, any time, on any device, RapidScale sets itself apart from other cloud providers by its team of technology experts, award-winning end-user customer support, flexible co-management options, and easy-to-use management portal. For more information on RapidScale, visit http://www.rapidscale.net.

About Cox Business

Cox Communications owns Cox Business and is a facilities-based provider of voice, video, and data solutions for commercial customers. More information about Cox Communications, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cox Enterprises, is available at http://www.cox.com.

The commercial division of Cox Communications, Cox Business, provides voice, data, and video services for more than 355,000 small and regional businesses nationwide, including health care providers, K−12 and higher education; financial institutions; and federal, state and local government organizations. The organization also serves most of the top-tier wireless and wireline telecommunications carriers in the U.S. through its wholesale division. For more information, please visit http://www.coxbusiness.com.

