FCC Holding May 17th Open House on Career Training Programs

FREDERICK, Md., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frederick Community College is holding its Career Exploration Open House and Workshop on Tuesday, May 17 to introduce attendees to a variety of flexible career training programs.
The open house is free to attend and will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the FCC Monroe Center.
"We are proud to invite the community to our state-of-the-art training spaces in the FCC Monroe Center," said Dr. Molly Carlson, Associate Vice President for Continuing Education and Workforce Development. "Our programs provide students with short-term, low-cost training that can lead directly to careers in Frederick County. Open house visitors who aren't sure of their next career move can participate in free career exploration activities."
The open house will cover programs that prepare students for employment in high-demand industries including:
- Business & Careers
- Computers & Technology
- Early Childhood Development
- Healthcare Careers
- Hospitality, Culinary & Tourism Institute
- Logistics & Production
- Real Estate & Home Inspection
- Trades & Vocational Training
Attendees will have the chance to meet program staff, review upcoming course options, and discover multiple tuition assistance and scholarship opportunities for students enrolling in continuing education and workforce development programs. Attendees can also partake in 30-minute workshops that will discuss career-planning tools and advice on specific careers. FCC Admissions and Career Services staff will be available to answer any questions.
Light refreshments will be served, and attendees will receive an FCC bag with a free t-shirt and additional items, while quantities last.
Registration is encouraged and can be done online through the event page.
If you have any questions regarding the open house, please contact workforce@frederick.edu.
Continuing Education and Workforce Development programs are enrolling now for classes starting early this summer. For more information, visit the Continuing Education and Workforce Development webpage.
