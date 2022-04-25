B&C Presents "Domestic Chemical Regulation and Achieving Circularity," a Webinar Focusing On Sustainable Product Development

Register now to attend the "Domestic Chemical Regulation and Achieving Circularity" webinar on May 18, 2022, 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. (EDT).

WASHINGTON, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A circular economy requires new thinking about what products we make, from which materials we make them, and where products go at the end of their useful life. An important but often overlooked aspect of new product development is an understanding of the consequences of the product's chemical composition and the end-of-life implications of the decisions made at the front end of the process. Working within this framework plays a critical role in building a resilient, dependable, and sustainable system that fosters innovation to develop a circular economy. Register now to join Lynn L. Bergeson, Richard E. Engler, Ph.D., Kate Sellers, and Mathy Stanislaus, Esq., as Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C®) presents "Domestic Chemical Regulation and Achieving Circularity."

Topics Covered:

Achieving sustainability and the promise of the circular economy

Defining sustainable chemistry under the Sustainable Chemistry Research and Development Act

Federal policy and the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) regulatory shifts intended to support sustainability and circularity

Transitioning chemicals from research and development (R&D) platforms into the market

Changes to TSCA and the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) that affect chemical innovation

Speakers Include:

Lynn L. Bergeson, Managing Partner, B&C, has earned an international reputation for her deep and expansive understanding of how regulatory programs pertain to industrial biotechnology, synthetic biology, and other emerging transformative technologies. She counsels corporations, trade associations, and business consortia on a wide range of issues pertaining to chemical hazard, exposure and risk assessment, risk communication, minimizing legal liability, and evolving regulatory and policy matters.

Richard E. Engler, Ph.D., Director of Chemistry, B&C, is a 17-year veteran of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and is one of the most widely recognized experts in the field of green chemistry, having served as senior staff scientist in EPA's Office of Pollution Prevention and Toxics (OPPT) and leader of EPA's Green Chemistry Program. His expansive understanding of the specific challenges and opportunities that TSCA presents for green and sustainable chemistry is a powerful asset for clients as they develop and commercialize novel chemistries.

Kate Sellers, Technical Fellow at ERM, leads a multi-disciplinary team of professionals dedicated to helping companies recognize the business value of product stewardship. Over the past year, Kate has seen an uptick in several product sustainability trends, including implementation of the TSCA life-cycle assessment, circular economy programs, and sustainability initiatives. In addition to her consulting work, Kate teaches "Product Stewardship and Chemical Sustainability" at Harvard University.

Mathy Stanislaus, Esquire, was recently appointed as Vice Provost and Executive Director of Drexel University's Environmental Collaboratory, bringing interdisciplinary expertise in environmental sciences, engineering, law, health, business, economics, policy, and humanities to co-design transformative environmental solutions. Stanislaus joined Drexel from the Global Battery Alliance (GBA), a multi-stakeholder initiative established at the World Economic Forum (WEF), where he served as its first interim director and policy director with a focus on establishing a global transparent data authentication system to scale up electric mobility and clean energy. He also led the establishment of the Platform for Accelerating Circular Economy at WEF. Mathy served for eight years as the Senate-confirmed Assistant Administrator for EPA's Office of Land & Emergency Management for the Obama Administration, leading programs to revitalize communities through the cleanup and redevelopment of contaminated sites, hazardous and solid waste materials management, chemical plant safety, and oil spill prevention and emergency response. During this Administration, he led the establishment of the G7 Alliance for Resource Efficiency that focused on the opportunities in the supply chain to drive circularity and de-carbonization.

Media Contact

Heidi Brown Lewis, Bergeson & Campbell, P.C., 202-557-3812, hlewis@lawbc.com

SOURCE Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.