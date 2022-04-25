Adweek Publishes Special Issue Created Entirely by Ukrainian Talent

$75,000 raised from ad revenue will go to humanitarian aid in Ukraine

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The newest issue of Adweek marks an unprecedented moment in the magazine's 43 years of publication: Its editors have handed off control of the publication. The April 25 issue was created entirely by Ukrainian talents whose lives and livelihoods have been upended by war. "On Ukraine, by Ukrainians" was staffed by more than 20 Ukrainians working together from around the world, with several still operating from their homeland amid the invasion.

This issue, led by guest editor in chief Hanna Rudenko, is packed with insightful essays, interviews and articles about Ukraine's captivatingly complex past, its bold modern culture and the hopes its people still carry for tomorrow.

Topics include personal stories of creative professionals adapting to war, a look at how Ukraine became a global hub of commercial production, and advice on why global brands should hire Ukrainian agencies right now. The issue also features an interview with Oleksandra Doroguntsova, creative director at Kyiv's Banda Agency, which has been named one of the world's most effective creative marketing companies.

The entire staff is Ukrainian, including editors Rudenko, Sofiia Pylypiuk and Dasha Andriushchenko. Authors include Yurii Marchenko, Serhii Malyk, Oksana Gonchar, Anastasiia Zherebetska, Roman Hurbanov and more. Many of them are still living and working in Ukraine.

Illustrators who contributed from across Ukraine for the issue include Oleksandr Grekhov, Glib Kaporikov, Anton Abo, the duo known as We Bad and many more. The cover was designed by internationally acclaimed muralist Waone Interesni Kazki and marks his first work on a magazine cover.

All proceeds from the advertising revenue in this issue will cover the freelance fees of the Ukrainian talents who created it, with the remainder—roughly $75,000—being donated to Nova Ukraine and the Ukrainian American Coordinating Council, two 501(c)(3) humanitarian charities selected by the issue's guest editors.

"It is an honor to be partnering with these wonderful and resilient editors, reporters and artists on this special issue," said Juliette Morris, CEO of Adweek. "To shine a light on what these courageous journalists are living and working through, while also giving back to a humanitarian organization that is helping those most in need, is what Adweek's community is all about."

