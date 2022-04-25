Taste your Way Across South Africa with Nederburg

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There are myriad reasons why South Africa is one of the most sought-after travel destinations in the world, yet top of the list are always variations on these three themes: incredible food and wine, the warmth of the people, and the sheer beauty of its diverse landscapes.
A breakout five-part series called I'll Bring the Wine blends all of these aspects together: traversing the length and breadth of the country while tasting its best cuisine and meeting some of its finest people along the way too.
Created by award-winning wine brand, Nederburg, and hosted by acclaimed chef and food writer, Karen Dudley (whose Cape Town restaurant has served the likes of former First Lady Michelle Obama), each episode profiles a prominent South African chef, a quintessential South African dish made with real flair, and the ideal wine to pair it with.
Eye-watering cinematography meets mouth-watering gastronomy and together with Karen's poignant insights, creates a travel, food and wine show like no other.
Think a pinch of Chef's Table, with a dash of Anthony Bourdain's Parts Unknown, and a large helping of Mzansi magic thrown in for good measure.
To whet your appetite...
From the lush, rural foothills of Kwa-Zulu Natal to the bustling townships of Cape Town, much-loved chef Mmabatho Molefe succeeds in giving classic Nguni cuisine a dramatic contemporary makeover (think chicken feet terrine with onion caviar).
Next, multi-award-winning chef and Midlands maven, Jackie Cameron, brings beef tongue to life like never before.
In Episode 3, take a trip down to Durban's famed Spice Market, in search of a one-of-a-kind chef and his take on a dish to celebrate Diwali.
In the penultimate episode, ice-cream meets Africa's staple grains and creates something truly revolutionary in the process.
And in the final episode, two impossibly different places meet on one plate: a rugged stretch of coastline, home to the world's only truly wild oysters, and the parched desert plains of the Karoo, home to a variety of buck that still roam free, as they have for millennia. The resultant dish: a surf and turf like you've never seen or tasted before.
Binge-watch all five episodes at https://illbringthewine.co.za. No subscriptions or reservations necessary!
Note to editor:
A selection of images from each episode can be found here: https://bit.ly/3r8LmtH
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1802898/I_Will_Bring_The_Wine.jpg
SOURCE Nederburg
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.