Global Carbon Market Report: Focus on EU ETS, California Cap-and-Trade Program, RGGI, Korea Emissions Trading System and China National ETS

The report provides an in-depth analysis of global carbon market by market value, by traded value, by traded volume, and by segments. The reports provides a detailed analysis of segments' traded value and volume, which includes Europe (EUAs Exchange Traded, EUAs Auctioned, EUAs OTC, Aviation EUAs, and sCERs Exchange Traded); North America (Western Climate Initiative and Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative); The UK; New Zealand; China; South Korea; and Certified Emission Reductions (Primary Market And Secondary Market). etc. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on global carbon market.
The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of global carbon market has been estimated for the period 2017-2021, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers, and the current and future trends.
The key initiatives/ Emission Trading Systems (ETS) of global carbon market are EU ETS, California Cap-and-Trade Program, Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), Korea Emissions Trading System, and China National ETS are also profiled with their offsets and credits, auction revenue, and annual cap.
Key Initiatives/ Emission Trading Systems (ETS)
- EU ETS
- California Cap-and-Trade Program
- Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI)
- Korea Emissions Trading System
- China National ETS
Market Dynamics
Growth Drivers
- Rising Carbon Emission
- Growing Coverage of Carbon Pricing Initiatives
- Increasing Demand of Voluntary Carbon Credits
- Increase in Carbon Pricing
- Increase in Adoption of Net Zero Targets
Challenges
- Difficulty in Mobilizing Potential Supply
- Problems of Homogeneity, Justice, Gaming, and Knowledge
Market Trends
- New Developments Enhancing Carbon Market Accessibility and Liquidity
- Increasing Corporate Efforts in Carbon Offsetting
- Development in Emission Trading System
- Carbon as a New Investment Asset Class
- Article 6 Agreement Redefining Global Carbon Offset Markets
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
2.1 Carbon Market: An Overview
2.2 Carbon Market: Segmentation
3. Global Market Analysis
3.1 Global Carbon Market: An Analysis
3.2 Europe Carbon Market: An Analysis
3.3 North America Carbon Market: An Analysis
3.4 South Korea Carbon Market: An Analysis
3.5 New Zealand Carbon Market: An Analysis
3.6 China Carbon Market: Segment Analysis
3.7 Certified Emission Reductions Carbon Market: An Analysis
4. Impact of COVID-19
4.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Carbon Market
4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Carbon Emission
4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Carbon Prices
4.4 Investments in Green Recovery Plans
5. Market Dynamics
6. Competitive Landscape
6.1 Emissions Trading Schemes: Key Comparison
6.2 Policy on Use of Carbon Offset Credits for Major Existing Emission Trading Systems
7. Initiatives/Emission Trading Systems Profiles
7.1 EU ETS
7.2 California Cap-and-Trade Program
7.3 Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI)
7.4 Korea Emissions Trading System
7.5 China National ETS
